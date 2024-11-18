Joe Rogan Believes Dragons Were Real, And He Might Just Be Right

Joe Rogan is a big fan of "Game of Thrones," and he thinks one of the most important creatures of the series may have existed on Earth – not White Walkers, but dragons.

Rogan told comedian Adrienne Lapalucci that he is fascinated by creatures we are led to believe only exist in mythology but have been part of every culture. "Like dragons," he explained.

"I had this guy, Forest Galant [on the podcast]. He’s a wildlife biologist, and he thinks there’s a real possibility that dragons were an actual thing." Not only that, he also claimed that they lived alongside humans," he continued.

"When would they have existed, like when dinosaurs were around?" Lapalucci asked.

"No, they lived alongside humans," Rogan answered." That’s why there are all these records in all these different cultures. Chinese culture has dragons; Japanese culture has dragons; ancient Europeans have dragons."

So, like Drogon? Not quite.

Rogan says the real-life dragons were not "fire-breathing" monsters that destroyed Iron Thrones. Rather, he describes them as "Like a crocodile that flies."

Adding, "There was probably more than one kind of really dangerous reptile that they called dragons. Like Komodo dragons—giant lizards—they call it a dragon, right? Crocodile – dragons. The question is whether or not one of them actually flew, ’cause we know that pterodactyls were a real thing. I think it’s probably something like that, you know, some kind of enormous bird-type creature."

You can watch the full segment below:

We are intrigued.

In 2022, scientists found a fossil in Argentina of a creature they have deemed the "Dragon of Death." Officially, Cretaceous Research labeled the creature a colossal pterosaur called Thanatosdrakon amaru. In Greek, Thanatos means death and drakon means dragon.

CNN obtained photos of what researchers believe the dragon looked like:

Research author Leonardo D. Ortiz David told CNN that the ancient reptile lived in the Upper Cretaceous period 86 million years ago alongside dinosaurs that were unable to ride dragons.

So, yes, these dragons could fly.

"Amaru was selected as the species name because it represents an imposing deity in the cosmovision of some aboriginal peoples of South America," Ortiz David added

"The flying reptiles belong to the family of pterosaurs called Azhdarchidae, and featured oversize heads, elongated necks and short bodies," he said. The two specimens’ wingspans were about 23 and 29.5 feet (7 and 9 meters), respectively," he continued.

The fossils are being stored at the Laboratory and Museum of Dinosaurs in Mendoza. The public is not able to view the specimens because they are so valuable. But Ortiz David noted there is a life-size reconstruction of the specimen on display at the museum, as seen below:

In 2012, researchers found fossils of two other "Dragons of Death" in southern Mendoza. Meaning, there were at least three death dragons on this planet 90 million years ago.

Plus, the dragons that lived alongside humans, as Rogan referenced.

On Monday, I asked OutKick readers if they believed dragons ever existed. They roasted me. However, the answer is obvious: Yes, dragons were real.