Joe Exotic Wants Two Things From Donald Trump

While some of President-elect Donald Trump's closest allies are busy snapping up cabinet positions in the White House, Tiger King Joe Exotic has been kissing a little ass himself.

The reality TV star, who is serving a 21-year sentence in federal prison on wildlife crimes and two counts of hiring hitmen to kill his nemesis, Carole Baskins, says he has two big asks from Trump and his administration.

In a new interview with TMZ, Exotic, 61, once again is asking for his freedom — and a job.

Joe's other ask might actually be a little more of a pipe dream. The Netflix star says he wants a spot in Trump's cabinet.

Would he serve as the federal Fish and Wildlife director? You're damn right he would.

As for gaining his freedom, Trump's nomination of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as the attorney general is huge for Exotic. Gaetz freely admits that he communicates with Exotic via prison letters.

"I would pardon him," Gaetz once said when asked by an Exotic supporter about a hypothetical Gaetz presidency. "That's the extent to the commitment I can make."

Now, Gaetz is a vote away from the AG job.

No, Gaetz couldn't issue a pardon to Exotic as the AG, but he'd have Trump's ear, which is about as good as it gets for the Tiger King if he's ever going to get out early.

If he gains his freedom, Exotic wants to repay Trump by being one of the best heads of the Fish and Wildlife agency in U.S. history.

"It is time to bring some honesty to this department because the former director, Dan Ash, only looked out for himself and his position within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. (He used his federal position to put me out of business and in prison to benefit his non-profit, the AZA)," Exotic wrote in a letter to Trump.

"Hundreds of millions of dollars are being wasted within this department, the Endangered Species Act of 1973 was written to protect the animals and their habitats on our lands. It was not meant to be used to create illegal monopolies, as it has been in the past, allowing only certain people to profit from this Act and putting their competitors out of business."

Crazier things have happened in politics. Never say never.