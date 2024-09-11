Joe Buck Accidentally Sent His Wife To The Hospital With Errant Golf Shot

Joe Buck might be in the doghouse after a recent round of golf, but not for staying out too long or flirting with the cart girls. As it turns out, the longtime broadcaster accidentally sent his wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck, to the hospital when his errant shot off the tee smacked her right in the ankle.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Michelle required surgery to repair the injury.

"More ESPN injury news," Schefter posted on X on Wednesday. "@MichelleBeisner underwent surgery today to repair nerve damage in her fractured ankle that occurred during a freak accident when her husband Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into it, per sources. ‘Getting ready to roll back,’ Beisner-Buck texted."

Shortly after Schefter reported on the surgery, Buck posted a video on social media to offer more context on the incident that he says occurred July 7 in Cabo San Lucas. But the context just made the story weirder.

"Michelle has been known to do headstands during the course of our courtship in marriage," Buck claimed. "She did a headstand at the end of the tee box for good luck out and to my left. And at the exact moment that I was teeing off, she decided with her feet in the air, to do the splits… right in my line of fire."

A former Denver Broncos cheerleader, Beisner-Buck has worked as a reporter for ESPN since 2014 — the same year she married Joe. Buck spent almost three decades as a broadcaster for Fox Sports before he moved to ESPN to become the play-by-play voice of Monday Night Football in 2022.

Get well soon, Michelle. And maybe no more gymnastics on the golf course.