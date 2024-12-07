Joe Biden's Disheveled Look At The White House Christmas Tree Lighting Has America On Edge

Look, I don't want to sit here on a college football Saturday – championship Saturday, no less – and make fun of Joe Biden.

It wasn't how I intended to spend the opening minutes of the Big 12 title game. I promise.

That being said, our outgoing president showed up to the White House Christmas tree lighting earlier this week looking somewhat disheveled, and America noticed. We're nothing if not detail-oriented, you know. Sorry, but that's how the internet works.

God forbid you don't look your Sunday best every waking minute of your life, especially at 82. But, as if life as commander in chief.

So, here's Sleepy Joe. Merry Christmas to all!

Joe Biden looks the part

Holy cow! What a look! Honestly, at this point, I respect it. Joe is done. The guy has been checked out since he was stabbed in the back by his own party, and he's sort of just done his own thing ever since.

It is what it is. No use harping on it at this point. You got whatcha got, as they say. Roll with the punches.

I've said it for the entire Biden Administration – Joe reminds me so much of my late grandpa towards the end. God bless his soul. Miss that guy.

But, towards the end, there were … signs. He always wore a hat – ALWAYS – for this very reason. The hair ain't what it used to be, and if you tempt Mother Nature at 82, you're usually gonna lose.

It wasn't just the hair, though. They acted the exact same. The deer-in-the-headlights look. The mumbling and rambling. The … questionable … memory.

My grandpa got reallllllllly old towards the end – even after we took his keys – and that's what's happening to Joe Biden right now. It's sad, but it's also natural.

The difference, I reckon, is that Joe Biden is currently leader of the free world. My grandpa spent his days sitting in a rocking chair in the mountains drinking enough coffee to kill a horse.

Different worlds.

Anyway, America reacted in kind: