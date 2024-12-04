Biden Appears To Fall Asleep During Economic Summit In Angola, Which, In Fairness, Does Sound Kind Of Boring

President Joe Biden — fresh off of pardoning his ne'er do well son after repeatedly saying he wouldn't — is just about six weeks from retiring to Delaware, but first, he had to fly over to Angola and sit through an economic summit in Angola.

According to The New York Post, the 82-year-old Commander in Chief was in Central Africa to talk about a US-funded railroad that will run from Angola — which sits along the Atlantic Ocean — across the continent to the Indian Ocean.

While Biden was sitting around the table with other world leaders, it sure seemed like all of the talk of railways and the economy lulled him to sleep.

Look, that's not what you want to see from a world leader, but I have to defend Ol' Sleepy Joe a little on this one: I don't know that I could get through that meeting without sawing some logs.

All I'm saying is that if I was jet-lagged as hell and people started throwing economic terms at me, I'd probably start dozing off.

I mean, I'd try, but I'd also keep a pair of those glasses with the fake eyes on them in my pocket just in case they'd need to be used so as to not offend my Angolan hosts.

It's kind of your job as president to at least try to be awake for this stuff.

On the other hand, with as much money as the Biden administration has promised the project — $1 billion among hundreds of millions being pumped into the region in other ways — the leaders joining him at the table probably don't care how much he sleeps, so long as the check clears.

The project is meant to transport minerals used in electronic devices and electric cars across the African continent, with the President saying in a speech on Tuesday, according to KGW, that he's "probably the most pro-rail guy in America."

He means train rails by the way. Not the kind found at the White House that somehow no one knows how it got there.