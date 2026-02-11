JLo Hasn't Been Skipping Days At The Gym, Danny Amendola's New Girlfriend & Glenn Hubbard Finally Signs Card

CONTACT!

2,000 followers on Instagram!

I can't remember if it was a Screencaps newsletter or a daily edition of Screencaps, but I do remember setting a goal about three weeks ago that seemed absurd. The goal was to hit 2,000 Instagram followers by the Super Bowl.

At the time, I believe the account needed like 200-300 followers. Whatever the number was, it felt crazy, but it was a nice round number, so I set the goal.

Last night, after this post, the account officially crossed 2k.

It might not sound like many based on the follower counts of some of these massive IGs, but it's a solid base of operations for this column. The IG account is just a year old.

The latest count: 3,300 newsletter followers. 2,000 IGs. 25k or so dedicated daily readers. The YouTube account has just under 600 subscribers in three weeks.

The Facebook account is growing. FB views are up 195% over the last month. Net follows are up nearly 1,300%.

I'm not going to lie, it's been an absolute grind to keep these social accounts rolling. The way the algorithms work, if you take a break, you lose momentum.

Yes, I need to get a new YouTube video up. Trust me, I know, but I'm also balancing work, life and numerous Zooms at the same time. Let's just say it's complicated at times.

Now it's time for new goals:

4,000 Instagram followers by June 1

2,500 Facebook followers by June 1

1,000 YouTube subscribers by April 1

If you're a serial pooper, let this serve as a warning — Big Tech is watching

— Kirk B. in Duluth, MN was all over this one. He is impressed by Big Tech:

From the Stoughton (WI) police department:

SPD USES DRONE TO ARREST SERIAL DEFECATOR IN CITY PARK: After multiple reports of residents finding human feces and used toilet paper in a city park, SPD used trail cameras and a drone to ID and cite the person responsible. Early this morning one of our drone operators used a drone to monitor a city park after SPD trail cameras established a pattern of a person defecating in the park during early morning hours. SPD officers made contact and cited a 46 year old female Stoughton resident after the drone recorded her defecating in the park this morning. The female was cited for Indecent Conduct.

Kinsey:

That's right, police drones can catch you in the act of taking a dump in a park. You're being surveilled at pretty much all times these days. Remember that the next time you think about dropping a log while out at the park. It better be a real emergency on your morning walk/run.

Which race baiter will be the first one to bite on the Nancy Guthrie story?

— Rick Z. in Cincinnati knows it's just a matter of time:

Love your content; fellow Buckeye living in greater Cincinnati.

You should start a reader pool; once the Guthrie kidnapping case is resolved, about who will be the first race baiter to start a rant about if she had been a black woman the response would not have been even close to what was done. My vote is Joy Reid.

She’s been quiet for a while, needs to try and be relevant again.

Keep up the great work.

Kinsey:

Rick's onto something here. Joy is releasing a podcast about every two days, which makes me think we're about a day or two away from a scenario where she'd attack the response. Last night, Joy released a YouTube video titled "Muslims in America."

Will she go after the Guthrie response? It will take guts because Savannah is beloved, but Rick's right, Joy's not doing numbers right now. She hasn't had a YouTube video cross 100k views in three weeks and that was when she was going at it with Screamin' A. Smith.

$2 bills and the Super Bowl

— Will in Mississippi writes:

Once again for starting the best column in America! I look forward to it every morning.

As for $2 bills, in the early 90's my hometown (population 20K) hosted a hot air balloon event. When every pilot checked in, they were given $100 in $2 bills with the hope that they would spend them over the weekend while they were in town to show the economic impact in the town from the visitors. There were usually somewhere around 100 balloons in the event. If the pilots spent those $2 bills it was a large impact without even counting the other money they spent or the money spent by those that attended as onlookers.

Now to the Super Bowl, I'll say up front that my main sports fandom is college football, college baseball and NASCAR. I do usually get excited to watch the Super Bowl but for some reason didn't really care this year. I watched the game which didn't excite me. As for the halftime show, I didn't think it was great or bad, just meh. We were told that it would be in Spanish so there's that. I did think that the "staging" of it was pretty good. I think that the NFL needs to get the halftime show to appeal to their core audience again. It won't happen as long as they have a partnership with Jay Z and his ROC Nation.

I am enjoying watching hte Olympics for the most part. Snoop Dog has been really entertaining in what he's done so far. He knows how to create content that sells. I have to respect his game!

Katy Perry Super Bowl halftime?

— Jon C. pushes back on the emailed who says Katy Perry's halftime was good:

I just had to respond to Katy Perry being a top halftime show. Much depends on your genre tastes. But hands down, no questions asked, the number one halftime show of all time, Prince in ‘07. Did some of his stuff, did some covers, crossed over on so many levels. And singing "Purple Rain" in the rain is Hollywood scripted stuff.



With all the publicity of an alternative halftime show, surprised that "In Living Color" in ‘92 didn’t get brought up. Laugh out loud funny and too many jokes would offend too many people these days. That’s why it is the #2 halftime show of all time.



Show Us Your Super Bowl Meat

• Jeff B. in Indiana writes:

Like you and others, I opted to watch the SB at home by myself, nice and quiet, just me and the dog.



Managed to cook up a third of a brisket in the oven -- I need to buy a new smoker -- and it turned out nearly perfect. It was much closer to medium-rare than the phone camera picture shows.

— Greg in Venux, TX shows off. This might be the most impressive MEAT I've seen in 2026:

Here’s a pic of my brisket this past weekend. Thanks for all the laughs!

More readers react to the $2 bill project

— Steve from Wichita has stories:

My Wife and I travelled to the Caribbean multiple times for corporate events from 2009 to 2017. We always brought

$2 bills to use as tips. Always got a very welcome reaction. The most dramatic was in the Bahamas.

We were in Nassau at an outdoor market of individual booths with everything being hand made by the locals. Almost every booth had a barker that was trying to get you to purchase from them. As I kept moving along, I saw a booth of handmade jewelry run by a local man who had no teeth, was sitting down quietly, and not trying to coax anyone to his sale.

I found a necklace that was perfect for my Wife and I bought it without duress. After he thanked me, I gave him a single 2$ bill. He immediately started jumping up and down, his face lit up, and he closed his booth. He got on his bicycle and started riding through the market waving the 2$ bill and yelling, "I got the 2 dollar lucky piece." His reaction made my day and I have never forgot that experience.

Uncle Bob can't figure out how his nephew was ranked one of the best 8U travel ball kids in Florida

— Uncle Bob writes:

I have no idea if this makes sense, but I asked how they rank them and there are two sources as I understand it.

1,) There is an organization called, Greater Florida Baseball. They go through USSSA and they track the app " game changer " and track everyone stats from there ( have some kind of tracking system )

2.) There are tournaments in Florida where they invite the supposedly best 100 kids in Florida and then divide those 100 into 10 teams and have tournaments and they rank the kids from there.

I asked how do they pick the 100 kids and he did not know, my nephew has been invited into all of these tournaments and I have been to a number of them and I will say my nephew is a very good athlete but again he is 8 years old and I think this is crazy. I have 6 nephews who play travel ball and one niece who plays travel softball and the only one in high school so far is my niece and she also plays high school ball ( trust me I have talks with them all )

Robot mower garages and cheesecake in Cudillero, Spain

— Mike T. writes:

I did some investigating, robotic mowers even have their own garage.

Ticket price to watch college baseball in California vs. Ohio high school baseball

— Jim T. in San Diego responds:

I live about 4 miles from the campus of Cal State San Marcos, which a few years ago moved up to Div. II. I drive by the campus every day after work, and so for a few seasons I got in the habit of stopping by on Fridays in the spring to catch the last half of a game (they don't have lights at their baseball field yet, so all day games). Last year, I stopped by, parked in the free dirt lot, and noticed they'd strung cheap waist-high chain link fencing all around the baseball - softball complex. Sure, enough, there was a gate and a guy with a folding table and a credit card swiper. $10 admission - the same as at Div. I SDSU, USD and UCSD (and, to be fair, Div. II PLNU, but there at least you can see the ocean over the outfield fence).

The local two-year community college, Palomar, charges $9 to see a game, but you have to pay for parking, so it actually costs more to see a JuCo game than a Div. II game, at least in our town.

So far, my kid's high school isn't charging to attend baseball or softball. Maybe I should go support them this year.

Is Canadian Tate McRae a ‘5’?

— Doug from Jax emails:

Unpopular opinion: Tate McRae = 5.



She is so untalented and auto-tuned it’s abysmal. Does she have a great body? yes, does she have any discernible talent beyond that? no. Solid 5. Take that bad pop shit elsewhere. She’ll likely show up in Bad Bunny’s half time show.



What is up with Illinois basketball team? They threw a white wash for a huge chunk of time vs. Michigan State tonight. And almost won. It was a lot of Serbs and Croats coming together to punk Izzo. Maybe worth it.

Kinsey:

I don't know where this email came from. Did SeanJo post Tate in Sunday Screencaps? I didn't look.

That said, I know Mrs. Screencaps is sick of Tate McRae. I guess they play McRae on Sirius Hits One at least once an hour and Mrs. Screencaps hears her music while picking up the kids.

##############

And that is a wrap for this random Wednesday that feels like a Thursday. The sun is out, the temps are starting to rise, spring is in the air and it's time to start picking up dog poop from a long winter.

It's also time to start fencing off the gardens so the dogs stay out. Wish me luck on that one.

Let's go have a great day of life.

