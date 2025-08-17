J.K. Rowling Destroys Trans-Identifying Male Athlete Over Olympic Ambitions

Once again, J.K. Rowling is proving why she's a must-follow on X.

On Friday, the Harry Potter author issued another brutal takedown — this time of Hannah Mouncey, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound male handball player from Australia who wants to compete on the women’s team at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"Man fears he won’t be allowed to cheat his way to the Olympics by playing against women," Rowling wrote Friday. "Man says anti-cheat sentiment is being ‘weaponised’ against men like him, who cheat. Read more here about why the cheating man is sad and why the women he might injure just don’t matter."

Yep, that just about sums it up.

Born Callum Mouncey, this athlete represented Australia in men’s handball before transitioning in 2015. Since then, "Hannah" Mouncey has competed on Australia’s women’s team — despite being nearly a foot taller and at least 50 or 60 pounds heavier than most of his female counterparts.

Rowling was referring to a recent interview by The Australian, in which Mouncey revealed fears that tightening global policies on transgender participation and "weaponized anti-trans sentiment" could spell the end of his Olympic ambitions.

Mouncey even tried to argue that if athletes caught doping are allowed to compete again after four years, then restrictions on trans people should be less than four years "because they've actually done nothing wrong."

"I’ve played for the Australian women’s team for seven or eight years now and had no issues," Mouncey said. "But I do think I’ll be banned by the end of the year."

International sports federations like World Athletics, World Aquatics and World Boxing have all adopted common-sense rules banning athletes who’ve undergone male puberty from female competition. The International Handball Federation (IHF) hasn’t yet followed suit, but Mouncey suspects it’s coming.

Since beginning hormone therapy treatment in 2015, Mouncey's testosterone levels have dropped. But no amount of estrogen can reverse the advantages of male puberty — like increased lung capacity, bone density, height and sheer size. In a contact sport like handball, these things matter.

Hannah Mouncey has played on women's teams in both handball and Australian rules football.

Before switching to the women's division, Callum Mouncey was not just a mediocre athlete. He was part of a men’s national team that qualified for the World Championships. But we're supposed to believe a few years of hormone therapy negated those physical advantages?

Mouncey has even admitted that female teammates were uncomfortable sharing a shower and locker room with a biological male athlete. In fact, that's why Mouncey wasn't included on the 2019 World Championships roster.

In a 2019 op-ed for StarObserver, Mouncey wrote: "I can confirm that, yes, I was left out of the team for the World Championships because there was a group of players within the team, supported by the team manager, who did not want me showering or using the change rooms before or after the game. This was in turn the sole reason given to me by our coach for my non-selection."

Mouncey knew women didn’t feel safe or comfortable undressing in front of him. And yet, instead of stepping back, he kept pushing forward.

In the same 2019 op-ed, Mouncey recalled telling female teammates and staff "exactly where they could go" after they objected to him using the women’s locker room. That doesn’t sound like a victim of bullying or some grave injustice. It sounds like someone determined to force his will, no matter who it hurts.

That's why Rowling doesn't have pity for Mouncey, who may or may not be eligible to participate in women's Olympic events in three years.

Even if the IHF doesn't institute a sweeping ban on trans-identifying males on women's teams, though, the Trump Administration certainly won't roll out the red carpet for Mouncey. Earlier this month, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it had updated its policy manual to restrict visa eligibility for male athletes who want to participate in female competitions.

That order will apply to every event hosted in the United States, including the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

So Mouncey may have been able to strong-arm his way into women's showers. But strong-arming his way onto U.S. soil is going to be a lot more difficult.