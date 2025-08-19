JK Rowling Drops Savage Comeback, Reminds Troll Of Packed Harry Potter Theme Parks

The insane crowds at those parks would lead one to believe any "boycotts" aren't working

Because she dared to point out that there are, in fact, differences in the biological variety between males and females, JK Rowling has been hearing it from a small, yet loud subset of her fans who have nothing better to do than tweet at a billionaire author.

However, this has given Rowling plenty of fodder for dunking on these losers, and she may have just dropped one of her best posterizations yet.

Rowling posted a screenshot of a post from an X user named Liz Dyra that said, and I quote as it was originally written: "What an awful hateful. witch you are no wonder kids hate you now."

Well, the Harry Potter author had a response that is virtually impossible to come back from.

There are, of course, lands representing Rowling's works in four Universal theme parks across the country. One in Universal Studios Hollywood, and then a land in each of the company's three parks in Orlando: Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and the brand-new park, Epic Universe.

Not only do they exist, they're packed pretty much all the time with people more than happy to throw their money at pretend wands and black wizard robes that they still wear even in 95-degree heat with Florida humidity.

Speaking as someone who goes to these parks pretty frequently, I wish more people would boycott Rowling so that I wouldn't have to wait in as long a line to get wizard ice cream at Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour.

What is wizard ice cream? It's like regular ice cream but magical and with goofy flavors like Earl Grey tea and lavender… also, it's more expensive.

There's no coming back from that one, Liz, and it's wild to me how many people think they can go toe-to-toe with Rowling on X. I mean, she's written some of the best-selling books of all-time. I think she might know her way around the written word.

Anyone who thinks they can take her on in a rhetorical knife fight is straight up delusional.

Although considering that most people who are mad at her refuse to acknowledge the difference between men and women, that level of delusion checks out.