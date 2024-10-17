JJ Watt Shares A Shocking Admission For How He Unclogs A Toilet

One sports media fan had QUITE the question to ask ESPN hosts Pat McAfee, Stephen A. Smith and even former Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt.

"If you're at a friend's house and clog the toilet and there's no plunger, what do you do?" asked @greg16676935420. (Who, despite the plethora of numbers in his name, is NOT a bot and is actually a hilarious person to follow on Twitter X).

Greg decided to tweet the very specific question to both the McAfee and Stephen A program during their weekly fan Q&A segment.

The result?

Viewers and listeners received WAY more information than we ever asked for.

YOU CLOG THE TOILET - WHAT DO YOU DO?

Let's be honest, we've all been in a situation where we had to drop a deuce that ended up causing havoc in a friend's bathroom. But, hey, Mother Nature, am I right?

But how does one deal with it? In the words of Heath Ledger's ‘Joker,’ here we go.

"You roll up your sleeve, and you stick your hand down there, and you do what you need to do, and then you wash that sh*t off" the future Hall of Famer JJ Watt answered.

Uhm, JJ Watt, we've never met, but I guarantee you we will never become friends after you just admitted to putting your hand INTO A TOILET to grab your deuce. WTF?!

This person knows what I'm talking about:

THERE ARE RULES, PEOPLE!

"You do what you have to do; you don't leave the toilet clogged because it's your friend's house…" Watt disgustingly continued.

Ehh, I beg to differ, JJ. This isn't playing through an injury during the Super Bowl with everything on the line. In fact, I'd argue one's reaction depends on the situation at hand.

If it's a buddy's house and all your guy friends are there, and you happen to clog the toilet, you either completely ignore it and walk out until someone else says it's clogged and blame it on them, OR you step out of the bathroom and absolutely OWN it by ripping your friend and saying his plumbing stinks.

AND YES, WOMEN POOP TOO.

STEPHEN A. SMITH GOT INVOLVED

As you can imagine, the conversation immediately erupted into absolute chaos as everyone had an opinion.

"Once you see [the toilet water] rise at all, and you are in a place with no plunger… as a pooper, I'm not scared to poop in other places, but as soon as you see that thing raise and they don't have a plunger - that's on them," McAfee chimed in.

JJ Watt, who apparently has a LOT of thoughts regarding bathroom etiquette, immediately delved BACK into the conversation as if he was scooping out one of his No. 2s.

"We have to normalize plungers in bathrooms if we have people over," Watt said before giving incredible play-by-play of his bathroom routine. "You go, you flush, you wipe, you flush - you can't risk [the toilet getting clogged."

Apparently, Greg from Twitter has been dealing with this bathroom issue a lot because he also sent it over to Stephen A. Smith and asked him for his advice. And as always, SAS didn't let us (or Greg) down.

WHAT IS THE PROPER BATHROOM ETIQUETTE?

"You close the toilet bowl, you call your friend, and you tell him that ‘Your damn toilet’s clogged. I'm very, very sorry that I have some sh*t up in there, but you didn't tell me your toilet was going to get clogged… Do you have a plunger? Because if not, you better go get one!" Stephen A. answered.

Now, let's be honest, its one thing if you're at a friend's house because I'd hope there's a plunger somewhere in the bathroom, but when you're out at a restaurant or bar and there are unisex stalls? Now THAT is never great, especially if you walk out, and you know the person going in next.

"Uhh, good luck in there - someone destroyed it before I went in."

And that my friends, is enough Thursday Toilet talk.

I leave you with this classic Dumb and Dumber scene featuring Jeff Daniels after he unknowingly took a bunch of Ex-Lax.