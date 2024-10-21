JJ McCarthy's Fiancée Katya Kuropas Hits The Sideline With Her Fellow Vikings WAGs

JJ McCarthy's rookie season in Minnesota hasn't gone according to plan. That has resulted in much less social media activity and camera time for his fiancée, Katya Kuropas.

The 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Vikings got off to a hot start prior to the season. He and the soon-to-be Mrs. put on a dominant performance in the Bahamas, then came training camp where the two looked primed for a big rookie season.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The injury required surgery and ended his season.

To have your rookie season end before it even gets started is a tough spot to be in. You have to heal and rehab while another quarterback takes snaps that were lined up for you.

In this case, it's veteran Sam Darnold who has stepped in. He's played well, and the Vikings are off to a red-hot 5-1 start. While McCarthy's QB1 reps are going to another quarterback, that doesn’t mean Katya has to wait until next season for her own to start.

JJ McCarthy's fiancée is getting valuable NFL reps that will pay off in the long run

Some could look at the first post on social media of her in uniform on the sideline with her fellow Vikings WAGs coming after the team's first loss of the season as some sort of sign.

I don't think there's anything to that. Katya was at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Vikings 31-29 loss to the Detroit Lions and decided to send out a reminder that she was still on the roster.

There's nothing but love here. She loves Minnesota, she's figuring out the NFL and navigating life as a WAG, and she loves the purple and gold. The timing here has nothing to do with the team losing their first game.

This was about comfort level. Katya has finally caught up to the speed of the NFL game. She had some fun, even in a hard-fought loss, and wanted to show her Vikings some love.

This is leadership and these are valuable reps.