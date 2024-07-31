JJ McCarthy's Fiancée Katya Kuropas Reports To Vikings Training Camp

Katya Kuropas started her NFL career off as many who enter the league do, with a dominant vacation performance. She's now flashing her first-round talent at training camp.

JJ McCarthy's now fiancée made a name for herself in the stands at Michigan football games, becoming a viral sensation long before the quarterback was drafted with the No. 10 overall pick by the Vikings.

Katya made her first appearance at an NFL training camp this week and let's take a look at how she performed on the practice field.

She had her picture taken with the rookie quarterback, then attached an "I loveeee you" along with a mention of "Training camp Year 1" before posting it to her Instagram Story.

Let's not forget the two white heart emojis that were included. Someone's been studying her WAG playbook and it shows.

JJ McCarthy Might Not Be Taking First Team Reps, But Katya Kuropas Is Already

Katya is most definitely ready for the start of the regular season. McCarthy, on the other hand, still has some work to do. Veteran Sam Darnold has been taking the majority of the first team reps so far.

According to head coach Kevin O'Connell, the plan is for McCarthy to eventually get some first team reps during training camp as well.

He said on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live, "I'm always going to do whatever I think is best for the team to give us the best chance to win, while also understanding that the journey for a young quarterback in this league is really defined in a lot of ways by things outside of their control."

"I think we set up a plan to give both those guys a ton of reps throughout training camp. I did feel like Sam, through his work in the spring and where he's at in his career, earned the right to have the bulk of the first-team reps early on, but we've got a plan to get J.J. some reps as well."

Having a guy like Sam Darnold sitting in front of you isn't a bad spot to be in. You get to ease into the starting role and learn a lot about what not to do as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

McCarthy has to be ready for his opportunity because, with Darnold under center, the opportunity could come at any time. One thing we already know from her training camp performance is that Katya Kuropas is taking first team reps already and is fully prepared for her first NFL season.