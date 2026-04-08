Jimmy Kimmel's Disgusting Trump Obsession Spills Over Into UCLA Interview

Jimmy Kimmel's Trump derangement was on display Tuesday night when he interviewed members of the UCLA women's national championship team.

Do you need any further evidence why late-night TV is dead?

Jimmy Kimmel, who used to do skits like the blackface Karl Malone bit, had the national champion UCLA women's basketball team on his show Tuesday night and couldn't go eight minutes without bringing up Trump.

"Have you heard from our current president?" Kimmel asked the UCLA players and coach. "We have not," one of the players responded.

To their credit, the UCLA women didn't exactly take the bait like Jimmy was hoping.

"In the event that you do get invited to the White House and you decide to go to the White House, I have something for you," the obsessed whiner pressed. "Do not bring this to the White House, okay? What I want you to do is bring this fake trophy we’ve made to the White House. He’s not going to know."

UCLA women laugh. Not a belly laugh. Just a laugh like we're supposed to laugh because we're on TV laugh.

"When you bring a trophy, he sometimes takes it and keeps it for himself," pathetic Jimmy kept going.

UCLA women laugh again.

"This is for you guys to take to the White House. And then you can say, ‘President Trump, we want you to have this.’"

"It’s called the old switcheroo," Kimmel concluded.

Imagine you put in a 10-hour day at work, you get home make dinner, get the kids to bed, maybe watch the final couple of innings of a baseball game, watch the late news, and then you think to yourself, hey, I'll give Jimmy Kimmel a chance tonight.

Then he pounds you over the head with an opening Trump monologue followed by an interview with the UCLA women and MORE Trump content.

Who stays up for this garbage? Nobody, that's who. And Kimmel doesn't care because the morons at Disney just keep paying him. His contract now runs through May 2027.

Fox's Greg Gutfeld continues to destroy the Trump-obsessed Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. At one point in March, the Gutfeld! show had more viewers combined than the ABC and NBC late-night shows. Kimmel's show was off 5% in total viewers.

While Gutfeld is crushing all these idiots, over on CBS, Oprah stopped by the Colbert show Tuesday night to console the soon-to-be-history talk show host. "" I just want to say to you, thank you so much," Oprah told Colbert. "Thank you so much for holding the space for laughter."

What?

Hey Oprah, you're a billionaire, you should hire the guy to do a late-night show.

Do you know why that doesn't happen? Because Oprah is a smart businesswoman who knows how to make money on TV and she knows Colbert wouldn't make her a dime.

This fraud is just too afraid to say the quiet part out loud to his face.