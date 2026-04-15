Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Catholicism With Nude Priest Painting, Backs Pope In Trump Feud

Days after Jimmy Kimmel drew a penis on his forehead to celebrate Ash Wednesday, he's morally outraged over Trump's feud with the pope.

Catholic moralist Jimmy Kimmel is at it again.

"He insulted the pope on a Sunday," Kimmel feigned outrage during his Monday night monologue, referring to Donald Trump's social media post where he called Pope Leo "weak on crime."

Those are fighting words for Jimmy. His Trump Derangement Syndrome instantly flared up.

"When I read this, I couldn't stop laughing. Seriously. I had to take a break six words into it to laugh because it's so nuts," Kimmel told his audience. "The whole post is just nuts."

"What does the pope have to do with crime? He’s not Batman, he’s the pope. This is what happens when you sell Bibles instead of reading them," Kimmel said to the delight of his audience.

Jimmy then pivoted to the image Trump posted which, he says, "is bananas" because it's Trump as Jesus putting his hand on a man's forehead.

Bananas.

Let's fast-forward to Wednesday morning. The newest "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson" podcast is out and you'll never guess who the guest is. That's right, it's Jimmy Kimmel.

You'll never guess what he talked about. Yep, Catholicism.

When asked by Robinson if he's ever nervous about a piece of content he's "cranked out," Jimmy didn't even mention the time he went as blackface Karl Malone on "The Man Show." Instead, he tells a story from Ash Wednesday, the same day the podcast was being recorded.

"My friend, comedian John Mulaney, texted me and Stephen Colbert and said, you guys have your ashes? You know, we're all Catholic. You guys have your ashes today.

"Steven sends back a picture of himself, and it looks like he got hit with a charcoal briquette. I am, like, kind of looking at the picture and I think, 'oh, it's just funny how what a mess this priest made,'" Kimmel continues.

"I go into the bathroom and I get a pastel and I draw a penis on my forehead. And I texted. So I'm, I'm like, I guess my priest thinks he's funny, you know, and I don't know, maybe I'll put that on Instagram."

Jimmy Kimmel has a problem with Trump making a mockery out of Catholicism while he's drawing penises on his forehead to celebrate Ash Wednesday, but, wait, there's more

The washed up comedian wasn't done. Jimmy then tells a story about his priest, Father Bill.

The story, as it's told, is that Jimmy was asked to speak at Father Bill's 50th anniversary priesthood celebration. How does Jimmy celebrate his old friend? He brings a painting of Father Bill that he's going to reveal in front of thousands of people. "I had it on an easel and I had a sheet hanging over it. I was going to reveal it. I talked about our relationship and I made fun of him," Kimmel continued.

"And then I revealed the painting, and it's a nude painting of him sitting on a stool covering himself in just the right spots," Jimmy cackled as Michelle roared. "It was just great."

For those keeping track, Trump's meme was "bananas," while Kimmel's naked painting of his priest was "just great."

Got it.

Rules for thee, not for me.