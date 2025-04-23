Jimmy Fallon Makes Pope Francis' Death About Him With Insanely Narcissistic Post

Nobody can call Jimmy Fallon talentless anymore, because it takes real talent for someone to make the Pope's death about themselves instead of solely focusing on the passing of the head of the Catholic Church.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Hours after the news of Pope Francis' passing broke on Monday, the day after Easter, Fallon jumped on social media like many others around the world to share their condolences to the Pope, but put his own narcissistic flair in his message.

"It was an honor meeting Pope Francis last summer," Fallon began. "I'm glad I made you laugh. Thank you for your encouraging words. Rest in peace."

It's the "I'm glad you made you laugh" line that could have been left out, but Fallon couldn't pass up on letting the world know, even in a post about a death, that he is a professional funny man and that he even managed to get a chuckle out of Pope Francis last year.

Fallon's weird post on X doesn't come as a surprise, however. We're talking about a New York showbiz elite that hasn't lived in anything resembling reality in years.

If there is an opportunity to make something, anything, about himself, Fallon is going to find a way to do just that.

Folks on X were sure to let Fallon know just how ridiculous his post was in the replies:

Pope Francis was the head of the Catholic Church from 2013 to 2025 and was the first pope born or raised outside of Europe since the 8th-century Syrian pope Gregory III.