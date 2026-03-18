Jillian Michaels Battles 400-Pound Goliath Grouper In Wild Fishing Video

The fitness guru proved she’s more than just a gym powerhouse, going head-to-head with a goliath grouper and an 11-foot hammerhead shark.

You don't have to spend hours in the gym to be a good angler. But as Jillian Michaels can attest, it sure doesn't hurt.

A video is going viral this week of the fitness guru battling a gigantic, 400-pound Goliath grouper during a fishing trip with her son, Phoenix, and BlacktipH's Josh Jorgensen.

"I'm not a fisherwoman by trade, but when your 13 year old contacts his favorite influencer with your instagram this is what happens," Jillian wrote, sharing the video to her own X account. "Thank you @BlacktipH for a wild time."

While the video made its rounds on Tuesday, the fishing trip actually took place in Florida in July. And that wasn't the only thing they caught.

According to BlacktipH's Instagram account, the group also reeled in — and released — an 11-foot hammerhead shark plus "several goliath groupers over 300lbs."

"Both Jillian and Phoenix fought the goliaths like champs!! 💪" the brand captioned photos from the day out on the water.

Goliath groupers are among the most imposing fish in the ocean, capable of reaching up to 800 pounds and stretching more than 8 feet long. They're slow moving and built like underwater tanks.

Catching one on rod and reel is a serious physical battle. Even a mid-sized fish can strip line and overpower anglers who aren't prepared for the sheer brute strength on the other end. So it helps that Jorgensen is experienced at dealing with these sea monsters — and that Jillian has plenty of brute strength of her own.

It's worth noting that goliath groupers were nearly wiped out by overfishing and have been protected for decades under a highly regulated catch-and-release framework in Florida waters. The state recently reopened a very limited recreational harvest — up to 200 fish per year, small slot-size only, via lottery permit.

So yes, that 400-pound behemoth Jillian and Phoenix battled was released safely back into the water. After a quick and well-deserved photo op, of course.

Love all things fishing and outdoors? Follow OutKick Outdoors on Instagram and TikTok!