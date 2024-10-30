Upcoming JFK Assassination Movie Features Loaded Cast: DETAILS

An upcoming movie about the assassination of John F. Kennedy being assassinated is loaded with A-list talent.

JFK being murdered on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, remains one of the most fascinating and darkest moments in America's history.

The official story is that Lee Harvey Oswald acted as a lone gunman to kill the President. He was later murdered by Jack Ruby before seeing a trial.

Many people do not buy the official story or have questions about it, including a Secret Service agent there.

A new JFK assassination movie is on the way.

Now, the upcoming movie "Assassination" will shine a light on the killing from the angle that Oswald didn't act alone, according to Deadline.

The plot is described as follows:

"The film offers up a new take on the JFK conspiracy, centering around [Dorthy] Kilgallen (Chastain), one of the most famous voices in media at the time. When she suspects that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone, she uses her fame and influence to find President John F. Kennedy’s real killer. Part murder mystery, part film noir, Kilgallen’s journey will put her up against the CIA, mafia bosses and the FBI, all who would love nothing more than to make her and this story disappear."

"Dorothy Kilgallen was the first female crime reporter in America. She was the only woman to ever cover the JFK case. The only reporter to speak with Jack Ruby. With back-channel sources to the Warren Commission, she started putting pieces together that no one else did. She died under very suspicious circumstances, but it was never investigated," director Barry Levinson told Deadline when discussing the upcoming movie.

Kilgallen died after allegedly mixing drugs and alcohol.

Does that sound interesting to you? It definitely should if you're a fan of history and are as captivated by JFK's death as I am.

Not only is the story about a well-known skeptic of the Oswald narrative, but it also features an absolutely stacked cast.

Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston and Al Pacino will all star in the movie, according to the same Deadline report.

That is an incredible amount of talent from top to bottom, and given the subject matter, it's great to see some heavy hitters.

For anyone who wants to see some of Chastain's best work, check out "Lawless." Outstanding movie.

I've been obsessed with the killing of JFK since I first learned about it as a kid. My interest hasn't dipped in the decades that followed. The fact that you're reading this means you're likely in the same boat. Don't be afraid to discuss any theory you might have. Doubting Oswald acted alone is becoming more mainstream with every passing year.

Now, that's not to say the official narrative isn't correct, but let's all be skeptical and keep an open mind.

There's no official release date yet, and my best guess is probably 2026. I'll definitely be checking it out whenever it arrives. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.