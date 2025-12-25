Jewel Continues Her Content Hot Streak With Stunning Christmas Card, Patrick Mahomes Treats O-Line & MEAT!

Merry Christmas!

I'm writing this on Christmas Eve with all of my shopping done. I had no problem buying the basic Christmas gifts this year for Mrs. Screencaps. I had a gameplan going in like I was Andy Reid on Super Bowl Sunday. The issue this year was the stocking-stuffer shopping. I don't know about you guys, but that's the most stressful part of my holiday season.

Full confession: I'm terrible at what makes a good stocking stuffer. I can write this column six-days-a-week for months on end and it's no issue. The minute I have to stuff a stocking, my brain goes blank.

I can keep track of NFL playoff scenarios, but the minute I have to figure out what $5 item should be in Mrs. Screencaps' stocking, I clam up.

Chocolate? You want chocolate? You NEVER eat the chocolate.

I'm starting to think women just want chocolate because their mothers used to put chocolate in their stockings at an early age, and it became a thing. It's sentimental. I could buy Mrs. Screencaps a Hershey's chocolate bar, and she'd be breaking off pieces six months later. Then, another six months later, I'm like, what is this ¾ eaten Hershey's bar doing in the kitchen?

But, as you read this, Mrs. Screencaps' stocking is full. I survived. Hopefully she enjoys the chocolate — in August.

Remember, please send in photos of the ¼ zips you score today

Show me any odd or interesting Christmas gifts

Show off your Christmas MEAT

If you go golfing today, brag a little bit; Tell us about it

Any wild kid reactions? Did you and the wife get a little tipsy while wrapping gifts?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Messages from Screencaps' readers on this Christmas morning

— Mark T. in Florida writes:

Grinding away at work on Christmas Eve this morning (we do close early today); reading the best column going today. Merry Christmas to you and your crew. I can't believe X-Canuck has created a whole dynamic on Screencaps; just incredible. Props to him as a Dad still parenting even though the daughter is 27; a lesson for all of us that parenting never ends.

Keep up the great work and next time your here in Pinellas; I've got you at the original Hooters; I'm in there weekly.

— Homebrew Bill sent this dispatch on Tuesday:

Wanted to pass these on to you. Our family went to Zoo Lights at Lincoln's Children's Zoo last night and it was a great time to bust out the TNML Christmas sweatshirt. I got a couple compliments on it as we were walking through. Unlike last year, the temps were in the 50s as opposed to the 20s. It's a great fundraiser for them and pictures don't do it justice. Afterwards we hit up Casey's for hot chocolate and look at Christmas lights. We got some potential ideas for decorations next year that aren't inflatables.

The holiday beers are on tap and the cacao bourbon sweet stout turned out incredible. Probably the best batch I've made in 13 of 14 years. The double hopped New Zealand IPA has great flavor and aroma too.

Both Husker basketball teams are 12-0 and ranked. Here's hoping they can continue the awesome play.

Merry Christmas to you and the family!

— Mark in southern Ohio shares a ‘Do Hard Things’ Christmas story that will make you smile:

This is a little long, but here is a "do hard things" Christmas story.

I come from a farming family in southern Ohio. My father taught Vocational Agriculture for 30 years. He grew up on a dairy farm that has been in our family since 1897. During the 1980’s my grandfather slowly transitioned away from milking cows to primarily planting corn, beans and wheat. In 1991, my grandfather retired from farming. My family lived about 45 minutes away and my father wanted to keep the farm in the family, so we bought the farm from grandpa. We had sheep, cattle and hogs, so there was a significant amount of work that had to be done to get the land ready for animals.

Fast-forward to Christmas, 1991. I was 15, my brother was 12, and it was our first Christmas on the farm. My brother and I made our way downstairs for Christmas morning wondering what we would get. We went through our stockings first and everything was fine.

When we finished with that, my dad started. My dad is a simple guy. Usually he would get my brother and I one big gift and leave everything else to mom. It was pop-a-shot one year, a ping pong table another. As he began, I’m excitedly thinking he’s going straight to the big gift.

He proceeds, "Boys we need to string electric fence today. Do you want to open the rest of your presents now and then do it, or do it now and come back in and finish opening your presents?" My brother and I looked at each other with looks of surprise and disdain. We looked at our mother and she just shrugged her shoulders as if to say, "what do you want me to do?"

My dad is like many farm dads. You get work done when it needs to be done, not when it is convenient. Since he was a teacher and we were on Christmas break, this was the perfect time to get work done. My brother and I decided to string the fence and then open presents. We had a dusting of snow the night before, so it was cold, wet, and sloppy. We spent the next 2-3 hours stringing double strands of electric fence over about 10 acres of a harvested corn field. My brother and I grumbled the entire time.

I have no recollection of any gift that I got for that Christmas, but I still tell the MY DAD MADE ME STRING ELECTRIC FENCE ON CHRISTMAS MORNING story today. In fact, I told it on Thanksgiving morning this year when a hay buyer bought 300 bales of hay from us. I was telling his son as my sons and I loaded his trailer. My dad was right there in the barn with as I told the story. After we loaded the hay, we moved cattle from one pasture to another and then went in and had Thanksgiving dinner. My boys didn’t object at all.

34 years later, that Christmas morning may be the best present I ever received.

— 'Cocks legend Mark W. writes:

Merry Christmas to you and all your loved ones. I appreciate you and all you do for the SC community and for being a voice of sanity in a crazy world.

I hope you get several 1/4 zips for Christmas.

How much of Christmas Day do you record now that you have a phone instead of a camcorder?

— Sam L. writes:

DL/DR - I digitalized my family's VHS Camcorder library. Lots of Christmas day events.



I'm playing these videos to my family now. Example - My nephew is seeing his 3-year-old self and loving it.



I wonder if folks still record the whole day since their phones kinda push selfies over full day recordings.

The Clay Travis family Christmas card

It's always nice to see what Clay's up to around the holidays and remember what he built here at OutKick. It's still hard to believe what we started with on June 1, 2020 has turned into what OutKick is today.

This guy is off cruising around on a yacht, I'm in a courtroom watching Michigan's football coach get arraigned for breaking into his mistress' house, we have an office on the 17th floor — or something like that — across the street from Rockefeller Center.

After getting burned a couple of times doing Internet business deals before 2020, going into business with Clay was the best decision I've made.

All the best to Clay and the family.

Did Drew in Katy make a terrible mistake with his country star mention?

— Richard in SC says:

I'm sure you're going to hear this from a bunch of folks, but Drew in Kady, TX is in danger of losing his Texas man card...

"A Country Boy Can Survive" is among Hank Williams Junior's most famous/iconic songs, and in no way can he be confused by even a passing fan of country music with Waylon Jennings.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy Midwestern Animal.

Screencaps gets into hooking up Gen Zs and young Millennials

— Brent checked in on Christmas Eve:

The dating match portion of the column sent me to chat gpt this morning, the likeness doesn’t seem too terrible 😂. Merry Christmas to and the family.

Should Ridge from Iowa, who shot his shot with X-Canuck's daughter, be vetted by Screencaps?

— Bill C. suggests:

SC readers need to vet Ridge first. Does he mow on Thursdays? If so, what kind of stripes does he lay down? Does he wear quarter zips? How does he stack his wood? What is his chilli preference? Was/is he a Dale Earnhardt fan? I could go on but you get the idea.

These are the kind of things X-Canuck needs to know before he walks his daughter down the aisle. And, so if this plays out with Ridge or someone else, where should the wedding be? Perrysburg? Can the T’s accompany them on the honeymoon and make dining and touring recs? In addition to being true romance this will be content gold till death due them part and put SC over the top as America’s #1 daily column.

#####################

That is it this morning. There's nothing more to say this morning. I'm off to have a nice day. Merry Christmas ya filthy animals.

