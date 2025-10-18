Flying Cars Are Officially Advanced Enough To Pilot In Shockingly Casual Attire

Whenever we talk about technology, the biggest "…yeah, but" is the fact that we don't have flying cars.

We've all been stuck in traffic before and thought to ourselves how if we could just go up and over everyone else, George Jetson-style, the world would be a better place.

There have been many attempts over the years to develop flying cars, but this is the first time I've ever seen a bunch of them racing, and it is wild.

A company called Jetson — perfect name — has developed its own version of a flying car, and it recently had four of them racing as a proof of concept at UP. Summit event in Texas.

According to Daily Mail, the company was showing off the Jetson One, a personal electric aircraft that can hit a top speed of 63 mph and has a range of 20 miles.

Which may not sound like much, but remember, batteries weigh a ton, so that's all pretty impressive.

Those are incredible, but do you know what amazed me most? The pilots' attire.

They really have a lot of trust in the Jetson One.

If someone came to me and said, "Hey, Matt — you been hitting the gym, by the way? You look great — we have these new flying cars and want you to fly one," I'd be scared to do it.

Then, if I convinced myself to do it, I would show up on that day wearing the thickest Nomex firesuit I could find.

They'd be like, "Matt — seriously, you look great — there's no flammable material on this electric aircraft," and I would just tell them I'm not taking any chances as I strap on my shoulder pads and pull my crash helmet over a balaclava soaked in flame-retardant gel.

You know what I wouldn't wear? A t-shirt or Dockers, but that's what the guys in that video had on!

That impressed me almost as much as the flying car.

I mean, if we've reached the point where you can fly a personal electric aircraft in Dockers and Hush Puppies, being able to pilot one to the grocery store in Cookie Monster lounge pants, an ill-fitting robe, and Crocs can't be far behind.

What a time to be alive.