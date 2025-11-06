Jessie James Decker Went Dancing In A Bikini On The Beach & Confirmed She Still Has Her Playboy Melons

It was with a heavy heart that I reported more than a year ago that Jessie James Decker has plans for an eventual breast reduction. The 37-year-old singer doesn’t know when she'll have the procedure done, but she believes she will have it someday.

I doubt that's something her retired NFL player husband Eric Decker is looking forward to. As of this week, she has yet to go back under the knife. A Q&A session on her Instagram Story confirmed that. She still has what she once referred to as her "Playboy melons."

Decker danced on the beach in a string bikini, which prompted the question/compliment. She was asked, reports US Weekly, "Omg did you get your boobies redone? They look amazing."

Despite already knowing how they look, she humbly responded with a bikini selfie and a confirmation that her boobs haven't been redone. Not yet.

Decker wrote, "Thank you. Nope! They’ve just held up good thanks to my doc." She then did the doctor a solid by tagging Watt Plastic Surgery in her response.

Jessie James Decker Confirms the "Playboy Melons" Are Still Holding Strong

With any luck, that sort of response will push back the downsizing a little bit. Something else that might help in that is Eric, not that I'm accusing him of doing so, encouraging a few of her followers to toss in compliments whenever she does one of her Q&As with them.

Again, not accusing him at all. Although I wouldn’t blame him. On the flip side of things, I would never accuse Jessie James Decker of fishing for compliments by purposely tossing a Q&A with her followers out after dancing on the beach in a sting bikini. She doesn’t need to do that.

It's all about having fun. If her followers happen to feel the need to compliment her, then let those chips fall where they may. There's no need to ruin string bikini time at the beach.

This is as good of a time as any to remind ourselves that every day is a blessing.