Jessica Simpson Drives The Feet Freaks Crazy With Her Valentine's Day Content, Chambliss Memes & Ohio 'AZZ'

How'd I spend my birthday?

Work Did the dishes Bought a new dishwasher Had pizza Ran Screencaps Jr. to basketball practice Took a drive; This is necessary to stay sane after working at home for 15 years Picked up Screencaps Jr. from practice Watched a couple of hours of the Olympics

Do I feel older? Only when it comes to interacting with coworkers. Last week, Bobby Burack was telling us about bands he'd never heard of, and they were late 1990s and early 2000s mainstream bands.

I think Bobby is around 26.

Those are the moments I start to feel older. That said, I like to think I still have something left in the tank.

I hope someone made money, or is making money, off my Wendy's prediction. I'm not sure how shorting a stock works, so I didn't make a penny off of this implosion

I'd like everyone to remember that I started writing about Wendy's during the summer of 2024. Look at the same-store sales numbers around the time I started writing about the company. I wasn't nuts in what I was witnessing with my own eyes at local stores. It was company-wide.

Canoe Kirk is about to make it rain in Curaçao

He sent this photo to the text group last night. Look at how crispy those bands are. This guy's going to feel like a Peruvian cocaine dealer rolling through the airport.

Soleta GC

I'd never heard of this place until this email. Some of you guys are complete sickos who enjoy such challenges. Look at all these bunkers.

— Garrett N. normally sends me IG DMs. Today, he emailed:

Played a round in FLA at Soleta in late Jan. My buddy is off frame hitting out of this monster bunker (18th hole).

Only picture I took on the trip, always good to ditch the phone for a round and disconnect. And if anyone is wondering, of course I got a half zip in the pro shop.

Kinsey:

If any of you need a 4th for Soleta, I'm your guy. No matter how many times I go into the sand, I will not throw a club and embarrass you. I will absolutely grind through. Say the word.

These meat guys should advertise on Screencaps

— Randal R. writes back:

Just wanted to say thank you for including my photos in Screencaps earlier this week for the Kurobuta pork rack photo on Sunday. Mind-blowingly juicy and flavorful.

I’m a former Ohioan that moved to Florida ~20 years ago but still lives & dies with my Buckeyes and Reds. Attached are a few man cave/memorabilia photos – over the years I’ve collected at least 1 autograph from every OSU Heisman winner! Also was fortunate enough to find a "Great 8" Big Red Machine photo autographed by all 8 players!

By the way -- my two go-to meat suppliers are Snake River Farms and Porter Road. Your advertising sales guys should sell both of them on inline advertising in your Screencaps column.

Kinsey:

Where do you guys get display cases like Randal has here? I need a good one to show off a few things I've accumulated over the years. One of these would look good in the man cave.

I have a collection of wedding thank you notes that would be incredible to show off including a Kim Kardashian thank you note after I sent her a napkin, or a hand towel, for her marriage to Kris Humphries that lasted 72 days.

There's also a ‘thank you’ where Wes Welker's Hooters wife got PISSED at me for saying I bought the wedding gift with money I made from him dropping the pass in the Super Bowl. It was a joke. Those are two of my cherished possessions.

BTW, is that a Kirk Herbstreit autographed jersey at the bottom?

Jeff B. in Indiana and Meat Master Ryan from FoCo are really going at it

If you read Thursday Screencaps, you'd know that Meat Master Ryan went after Jeff B.'s meat skills.

— Jeff B. didn't appreciate it:

Kindly let "Ryan from FoCo" the following:



I am not trolling.

I am not a "closet blue-haired wacko trying to pretend to be one of us."

I did the best I could under the circumstances I had, the outcome was tasty, and if that's not good enough for Ryan, he is invited to buy me a new smoker and pay for classes so I can meet his high and mighty expectations.

Or he can get bent while I enjoy my medium rare brisket. His call.

The state of buying a house in 2026

— Jesse IS BACK. This time he's now a father:

I have written in the past. My last email was actually a year ago when my son was born and I asked for advice. I’m pretty sure I was getting responses for like a week it, it was great.

Anyway, my wife and I are about to start the home-buying process and seeing 12Feb Screencaps with the Zillow post you mentioned, got me wishing those sites had comments sections where I can rip some of these home prices.

We live in SE PA (about 30 miles outside Philadelphia). The quality of homes and the prices do not make sense. For example, most homes are 3 beds/1ba, built in the 50/60s, never updated, and they are listed for 500K.

Is it the sellers or the real estate agent making these listings because make it make sense. I don’t mind a fixer upper, but some of them are just too far gone and too expensive…

Kinsey:

Jesse, I have nothing but sympathy for those trying to buy a house right now. Mrs. Screencaps and I talk about it all the time. Her parents are in the process of looking for a house in our town and the prices for brand new are in the mid-$500s for 2,400 sq. ft.

Mrs. Screencaps and I just sit here thinking about the price for people in our shoes to even go up to that level even though we're sitting on significant equity. There are multiple retirees living on our street who don't need 2,500 sq. ft. like a growing family could use, but they're not leaving. No chance.

Here's what I want Jesse to do:

Show the Screencaps community three houses that are examples of these places that need to be fixed up. Can readers offer advice? Are there any Screencaps contractors who might be able to help? Remember, this community runs deep. Tell us the area you're looking. Stranger things have happened. Someone on here might be ready to sell and move to Florida. You never know, Jesse. Let's help Jesse.

The Tate McRae debate has resulted in some interesting emails

— Wes at Texas Tech emails:

Had to chime in on this and just say that based solely on physical appearance, there is not a single one of your unmarried or single readers that would reject that woman if she approached them. I know nothing of her music.

There is a wild battle playing out in the emails over whether the Katy Perry Super Bowl halftime show was good

— Tom T. fires back:

I loved that Katy Perry halftime show! My 7 year old daughter and I watched the Super Bowl together and we both knew all of the songs. It was fun, and I won’t ever forget it.

This is a $16 USD lunch in Bilbao, Spain

— Mike T. is really starting to lean into this content series where he shows us Americans what it costs to live like a local in Spain. Remember, Mike is including the beer in the total price. Today, he shows off his lunch at Pinchos:

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2026/02/13/2-12-2026-san-sebastian-spain/

#####################

That is it for another week on the Internet. They just keep flying by. Days turn into weeks. Weeks turn into years. Fast.

We all just keep rolling along. Go have a great Valentine's Day.

