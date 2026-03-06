Jessica Simpson Pops Out Of A Freezer To Announce She's...BACK, Barry Bonds Loves Bacon & Petty On Cellphone

Jessica Simpson says she's back to doing live shows for the Millennials out there who want to remember the early 2000s.

— Chris W. in California reacts to this week's newsletter:

I'll try to keep this short, but there were multiple subjects in your newsletter that hit close to home. Your bit about grown men having a group of male friends really got me thinking.

Sadly, that's one of those things I largely lack. I probably have 2, maybe 3 guy friends I hang out with from time to time, but it's largely because our kids are friends with each other, so we sort of joined each other's orbit.

We all tend to have the same tastes, like sports, etc. but if it weren't for our kids, those relationships probably wouldn't be there. I recently joined the board of a local community theatre group and while I largely joined because of my kid's involvement in their productions I've come to realize it's also because I wanted an excuse to hang out with a group of adults.

Your article really got me thinking about how I need to try to continue to expand my network of friends for a multitude of reasons.

Kinsey:

For those who DO NOT SUBSCRIBE to the newsletter, this week's email focused on how I came to the realization that I'm lucky. Fortunate. The stats are against me.

Statistically, straight white men do not have many friends. Gay white men have tons of friends. That's not anecdotal. Those are the stats.

Guys, IT DOESN'T HAVE TO BE GAY TO HAVE A BUNCH OF MALE FRIENDS that aren't your friends just because your wives are friends.

This week, at indoor golf, it hit me just how fortunate I am to have developed friendships with so many straight white males who have then invited me to meet other straight white men.

We'll keep diving into this topic. If Chris in California feels comfortable enough to say he's struggling, then there are many more Chris in Californias out there.

I've been at this Internet game long enough to know a topic that can develop within Screencaps and turn into a NY Times deep-think piece.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Do you find yourself desiring human interaction while Claude AI claims to have gained consciousness?

Mrs. Screencaps Grow Op® update

$2 bills for Spring Break

— Brett G. is rolling into Mexico with a STACK:

I'm typing this as I wait to board for our trip to Puerto Aventuras, Mexico here at Kansas City airport.

I've got my 2 dollar bills ready! The bars are picking up too. I wish we had time for a drink. The clothing here is pretty good. I haven't seen any Crocs. No pajamas but a lot of sweatpants.

I'll update you on our return trip from the Cancun airport.

I plan to read your newsletter on the trip down!

Spring is starting to sprung on Long Island

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY has been absolutely hammered this winter with snow:

Driving to office today, saw this so decided to snap a pic. Local golf course here in Rocky Point (Long Island), NY.

Spring can't come too soon around these parts after the winter we've been having. Next week starts with mid to upper 50s. One would imagine they would clear the fairways and greens for those duffer faithful to get out there.

This was the main course when Mike T. blew out the daily food budget this week in Bologna, Italy

— Mike T. adds:

Bonus T coverage: a Parmigiano Reggiano tour

Wendy's and Pizza Hut

Multiple emailers are now mentioning the Pizza Hut story in the NY Times that I mentioned in the newsletter. IF YOU AREN'T SUBSCRIBED TO THE NEWSLETTER, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

As for Wendy's looking for a food-tasting expert to counter the McDonald's CEO, it's a smart marketing play, but an even better marketing play would be the company bringing back a Superbar.

https://nypost.com/2026/03/05/lifestyle/wendys-will-hire-100k-chief-tasting-officer-just-to-eat-burgers/

RIP Bob Harlan & Lou Holtz

— Packers backer Kirk B. in Duluth emails:

R.I.P. Bob Harlan

Got to meet him years ago when the Packers Tailgate Tour came to my hometown of Superior WI

God Bless what he did for the Green Bay Packers the NFL & The People of Wisconsin as well as the Greater Green Bay WI area.

— Bob K. says:

I was very saddened to hear the news yesterday afternoon about Coach Holtz. He was a very special person and more than just a football coach, I had the privilege of being with him several times and had a private dinner with him and Tim Brown on two occasions., Rocket Ismail joined us one time.

The stories I heard those nights have me laughing today. At one of the dinners, Coach was telling Tim to do things, Tim looked at me and said " Bob, I am an NFL Hall of Famer, and Coach still treats me like I am an 18-year freshman and coach looked over and said, Tim, what’s your point. He was a classic.

Preseason Thursday Night Mowing League in Tennessee

— Mark W. checks in and that is definitely a new spread:

New Year, new mower, new yard, new challenges. Pre-season has started and it's time to spread the gospel of TNML to new neighbors.

BTW, thought I wouldn't have a league sticker, but fortunately found one I didn't know I had, so the equipment is properly attired.

That is it for this Friday morning. I have my weekly hit coming up with Dan Dakich. I have meetings. I have a full Friday. I know there are many out there who will go to lunch and then take the rest of the day off.

Enjoy those lunch beers and that afternoon round of golf. You earned it. No jealousy here. I'd do the same thing if I were you.

Go have a great day.

