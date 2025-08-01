Jessica Simpson Has Another New Look & This One Might Be The Best Yet, Baker Is Underrated & Goff's Overrated?

Plus: If you're betting the NFL preseason, you need to see this stat.

Remember last year when you guys figured out that NFL first down measurements were history?

Once again, the readers of this column were ahead of the common fan. You knew what was coming in the 2025 season and now here we are with virtual measurements. No more bringing out the local mechanic and his chain.

If you're going to gamble on these preseason games, keep this in mind. It's not a figment of your imagination that preseason underdogs are a good bet — at certain numbers.

As for the Lions fans who completely overreacted to the team getting blown out last night in Canton with 5th stringers, never forget 2008.

Are you avoiding Vegas these days?

If you've been there in the last year or so, is it really as bad as people are making it out to be? I'm talking more about the Strip. Yes, I understand downtown is for the budget traveler.

I used to make at least two trips to Vegas per year before kids, but those days are long gone.

Is Vegas still entertaining you at a reasonable price?

More on Lottie Woad

— Jim T. in San Diego knows a BUNCH about Lottie:

She's been dominating women's amateur golf the last couple of years the way Caitlin Clark did women's college hoops. She won the Augusta National Women's Amateur last year while playing for Florida State, and later last year rose to No. 1 in the world amateur rankings.

This summer she just absolutely arrived on the world stage all Tiger-like:

- First week of July, while still an amateur she wins the Women's irish Open by six flippin' strokes! Over the pros!



- The next week, she misses a playoff at the Evian Championship - a women's major! - by ONE stroke on 18. She finished in 3rd. Still an amateur!

- Those two finishes gave her an early LPGA tour card, which she took. This last week, she won her first event as a pro, the Women's Scottish Open, by three strokes!

Now, note that the Women's Scottish Open was available for streaming only ... until Woad climbed up the leader board on the second day, and the LPGA Commissioner went to the networks and got the final round on cable! Her league went to the mat in order to have an opportunity to show her to the world - to bring in new fans.

And they've done this before, as well - with Nelly Korda, with the Asian players you mentioned.

No resentment, no begrudging the new fans the new up and coming players bring with them.

Just - here, look, we have another great young golfer on the women's tour you golf fans might enjoy watching. When some reporters grumbled a few years back that the Asian players were difficult interviews because they didn't speak English, the Tour defended them - and hired more translators and tutors to help those players succeed.

Like the PGA with Tiger, the LPGA has kind of struggled to find someone, anyone to replace Annika Sörenstam the last few years.

But they keep promoting the players they do have - and Woad is a talent, and dominating every event she's in right now.

It's a lesson the WNBA should emulate - but likely won't.

‘A tribute to my mower who has given so much’

— Mike T. in Idaho is reflecting today:

I’ve been mowing lawn’s for over 60 years using all kinds and brands of mowers, Craftsman, Toro and Snappers to name a few. In 1992, I bought my first Honda lawnmower and I’ve never looked back!

The 92 model was basically a commercial model without power drive. It never broke down once in all its years of service! It was as basic it gets, pull the cord, engage the blade start pushing!

I ran that mower from 92-2020 across 4 different yards we lived at during that time, it was a Beast!

In 2020, President Trump gave Americans a Covid stimulus check and I decided to upgrade the mower. After looking at options, I again went with the Honda but this time with Dual Blades and power drive.

I sold the old mower for $100 on Marketplace and almost cried when it went away.

Flash forward 5 years and with some encouragement from TNML I decided to try the mulch option and go bag less! It was a hard change, after 50 years of bagging to go mulch is quite a challenge. But I stuck to my commitment and boy am I happy! And most importantly so is my lawn, thick lush and happy.

If you’ve never tried mulch give it a go, you’ll never come back.

Kinsey:

I would like to report that I use ‘mulch’ mode 99% of the time. There's one patch of grass that I bag so it doesn't get thrown around near the pool.

Confirmed: Honda mowers do a great job on mulch mode.

I don't want to be the bearer of bad news, but…

We're about to lose significant amounts of daylight in August. I know, I know…this shouldn't come as a surprise, but it's a reminder to use this month wisely. Get out on the patio, soak up what's left before we start hunkering down for those football weekends.

‘You should give away a trip to the reader who has slept in the most cities’

— Jeff in North Georgia writes:

Been a while – glad you’re having a great summer. The post about American cities got me thinking of ways to continue to build the Screencaps community. How about a giveaway to the Screencapper (is that a real word?) that has stayed overnight in the most of the 50? With tiebreakers going to the one who has the most visits?

Just thought it would be a cool way for us to get to know the community a bit better.

I’ve been blessed/cursed with decent travel pre-2020 for work so my total is pretty high. My number would be 40 overnight, 44 at least a meeting or day trip.

Kinsey:

Great idea, but I can't even imagine how we'd verify how many nights people have slept in cities across the United States.

###############

That is a wrap on this first day of August. I have a completely wide open weekend. NOTHING planned. I might golf. I might sit on the patio. I might throw down some mulch over Mrs. Screencaps' drip lines that she installed in July.

For the first weekend in a long time, I don't have plans and it feels great.

Go have a great start to August and have a great weekend.

