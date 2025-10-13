Jessica Simpson Gets Stuffed Into Tight Jeans For A Trip To The Mall, 'Cowboys Suck' Guy & Urban To Michigan?

Plus: Tim Tebow rips off his shirt & the ladies go wild during SEC stop.

Do you believe in moral victories in the NFL?

For my fellow Bengals fans — this felt like a moral victory, right?

Last week, after Jake Browning tried to throw a ball 30 yards down the field only to have it turn into an INT that looked like a punt, I took a look at the Bengals schedule and saw maybe two wins the rest of the season.

If this team gets Sunday's performance out of Joe Flacco, I now see maybe four to five wins. The problem: That doesn't get you into the playoffs. It gets you a mid-round draft pick which won't turn into one of the top offensive linemen in the draft.

The Bengals now have the 31st hardest remaining schedule in the NFL. Sunday felt like a moral victory, but now I'm wondering if I'd just rather have this team lose out and pick in the top five spots.

My brain is scrambled right now because Flacco did not look horrible behind that offensive line.

Other NFL observations:

Of course the year the Ravens are absolute garbage, Joe Burrow goes down. Watch the Ravens pick in the top five spots, rebuild their franchise and go back on some crazy division winning streak.

I can't even figure out if the Steelers are even good.

Speaking of, are the Colts even good? It's the NFL's top-scoring offense and yet I'm still not sure if this is a team that can get past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Hang on for dear life, Lions fans. You now have the NFL's hardest remaining schedule and one of those ‘easy’ games is against Skattebo.

The Patriots are now 3-0 on the road and have the NFL's easiest remaining schedule. They close with the Ravens (who I suspect will be trying to lose) the Jets and Dolphins to close out the season.

Cris Collinsworth started fast and then faded last night. I thought he was going to have a historic night only for him to sleepwalk through the end of that Lions-Chiefs game:

Give me Baker Mayfield all day long in the MVP race. Yes, there's a long way to go and the NFL media will gargle Allen and Mahomes down the stretch, but Baker should win this award, or some award for carrying a team with injuries everywhere.

Did I saw something about they'll never fire James Franklin during the season?

I can't remember exactly what I said during the Franklin talk last week, but, damn, Penn State fans got their wish. I thought he'd get through this season and then be allowed to suck next season before getting booted.

These boosters aren't playing games, even with $50 million buyouts.

— Andy G. checks in:

A little while back, you asked how people felt about NFL teams playing games on days other than Sunday. Sitting through a Sunday with three out of the four teams in my division not playing really sucks. The only good thing that happened was getting to watch the Cowboys lose.

To be clear, I hate Thursday night games, Monday night games and I really hate the bye week. Every team should play every Sunday.

— Mike N. has a report from College Station:

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston has a report:

My son is working the grill at their tailgate party today and sent this pic. Gig Em Ags.

Seattle sports fans had a great weekend

— Hans in Arizona says:

What a great Sunday for us Seattle sports fans. Seahawks go to Jacksonville and beat the Jags to go to 4-2. Then the Mariners steal game 1 of the ALCS in Toronto with our 5th starter on 3 days rest. I recommend anyone without a team to root for to check out Seattle.

Fun group of really gritty players and they embraced their past by hiring Dan Wilson as manager and Edgar Martinez as hitting coach who have really turned things around.We've never been to the World Series, hopefully this is finally the year. Keep doing what you do and go Mariners!

Kinsey:

I thought for sure the Mariners would come out flat after partying Friday night, then a long flight. Turns out they're three wins away from the World Series.

Who would've thought?

Mailbag: Do you shut off woke TV shows/movies?

— Chad R. asks:

If you are watching a T.V. show or movie that turns into a woke/politically correct angle, do you shut it off or keep watching? For me, it all depends on how much of the show/movie is that way going forward.

Kinsey:

I'll be honest, I don't watch much TV outside of sports and pop culture documentaries on Netflix like Cocaine Cowboys or the Jerry Jones eight-part series.

As someone who spends his day consuming massive amounts of TV news, social media content & Zoom meetings, I'm not big on sitting down and getting into serious TV or movies.

Every now and then I'll come across a documentary like the pile of garbage Woodstock ‘99 on Netflix that will make me want to puke where they had a bunch of wokes act as the moral authority on a music festival they weren’t even at.

Then, those wokes looked at the festival through a 2021-22 lens.

F--k off.

Cracker Barrel has been very active with its marketing since the disaster

— Beer Guy Neil in Cleveland writes:

Hey Joe, give this video a watch. It's about Cracker Barrel visited by 2 British youtubers whose gimmick is to try different foods and make a video reacting to it. This one at Cracker Barrel struck me as a weak PR attempt to help restore their reputation. What does Screencap Nation think?

Kinsey:

I don't have time to watch this right now, but I noticed last week that Cracker Barrel is leaning into parking lot country music concerts, football jerseys and CMT.

Cracker Barrel is even leaning into the Rodney Smith Jr. lawn mowing content as a USA play.

CB's pivot has been sharp.

Christmas-style burrito from New Mexico

The Ts finally sat down for a New Mexico tradition. Have the burrito covered in the red chili and half in green chili:

