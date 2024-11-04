Jessica Rabbit Is Too Hot For 'Roger Rabbit 2' To Ever Be Made

There's a script written for a sequel to the 1988 movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit. It's apparently sitting with Disney and, according to director Robert Zemeckis, it will never be made into a movie.

In a world where everything gets rebooted or a sequel, Roger Rabbit 2 isn't going to happen. Now we're just a few days removed from Halloween and Jessica Rabbit is still a fairly popular costume.

You might look at that and say that a sequel with her in it could be welcomed by the public. That's not how the current leadership group at Disney looks at it.

Zemeckis appeared on the podcast Happy Sad Confused to talk about his latest movie Here. During the visit, the director was asked by host Josh Horowitz about a potential Roger Rabbit sequel.

"There's a good script sitting at Disney, but here's the thing: Here's what you have to know, and you know this, the current Disney would never make Roger Rabbit today," Zemeckis responded, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And why wouldn't they make the movie? Well, the blue-haired mob might attack them. Jessica Rabbit is too hot to be in a movie. Zemeckis admitted, "They can’t make a movie with Jessica in it."

Director says Roger Rabbit sequel isn't happening because of Jessica Rabbit

What's a Roger Rabbit movie without Jessica Rabbit? Not a movie that anyone who grew up with the original would want to go see. Zemeckis continued, "Look what they did to Jessica at the theme park. They trussed her up in a trench coat, you know."

That was a reference to the changes made in 2021 to Disneyland's Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin ride. You can't be an attractive woman in a movie, apparently. Who signed off on these rule changes?

Not Zemeckis. When the new leadership group took over at Disney, he had just started working on the movie. He said the new group were "full of energy" and excited. But he had no intentions of changing anything about the sequel.

"Then, I kept saying, and I sincerely say this, and I do believe this, and I say, ‘I’m making Roger Rabbit the way I believe Walt Disney would have made it,'" he said.

"And the reason I say that is because Walt Disney never made any of his movies for children. He always made them for adults. And that’s what I decided to do with Roger Rabbit."

That didn’t mean Zemeckis wasn't a little worried about how the first movie would be received. He was, but at the end of the day the kids liked the movie and he realized that you didn't have to talk down to the kids.

"They get it. You don’t have to… I think the thing that Walt Disney never did was he never talked down to the children in his movies. He treated the kids like they were adults," he said.

It doesn’t sound like we'll be getting the iconic character that is Jessica Rabbit on the big screen anytime soon. We'll have to settle for Comic-Con or Halloween every year to remind us that she's not bad, she's just drawn that way.