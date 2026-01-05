Jessica Alba As Relatable As Ever Easing Into First Monday Of New Year After Weekend Of Bikinis & Butt Tanning

The first Monday of the year didn’t stand a chance against Jessica Alba.

You made a huge mistake if you hit the ground running this morning on the first Monday of the new year. The proper approach was to ease back into it.

Congratulations to those who did the latter, just like Jessica Alba. She wasn’t in any hurry to get after it following a weekend filled with a few of her favorite things.

Forever memories, as she calls them, thanks to an inspirational quote she read somewhere. You know, forever memories like bikinis on the beach and tanning her butt (credit to TMZ for skillfully pointing that weekend activity out).

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

But don't mistake her feeling recharged, grounded and present as her being ungrateful. Jessica is just the opposite as 2026 gets underway.

She's grateful for the way last year ended and her heart and soul are open and ready for the new year, so says her Instagram caption. It doesn’t get any more relatable than that.

Sometimes Even A Jessica Alba Caption Packed With Intentions Isn't Enough

If you were searching for more after soaking in that caption, you're in luck. Jessica Alba isn't one to leave you hanging. She has more bikini content and messages of inspiration.

She's determined to have an upcoming year filled with love, peace, joy, clarity, abundance, healing, magic, alignment, freedom, grace, purpose, strength, renewal, harmony, courage, faith, and light.

Take a moment, if you need, to collect yourself. That was deep and if you read it out loud you really felt it. I know I did. It's all part of easing into the first Monday.

If you're able to continue further into the carousel of enlightenment that is her Instagram post, you'll be greeted with a highlighted message. You know it's getting serious when someone breaks out the highlighter.

The highlighted portion of a longer piece of inspiration reads, "Nobody owes you anything, but you owe yourself everything."

I know you're not powering through that without taking a moment, even if you were able to get through the first part of Jessica's post without blinking.

If you soldiered on and were able to make it through to the last message as an adult, and you didn’t trip yourself up with leopard print bikinis, you were rewarded with a final piece of heart string tugging pure emotion.

A friendly reminder from "prominent mindfulness expert," Case Kenny, who wrote, "Major cheat code in life: spend more time with people who make you laugh easily. They remind you that life isn't supposed to feel so heavy."

That's how you fully ease your way into the first Monday of the year. Thank you, Jessica Alba.