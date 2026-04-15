Jessica Alba Nears 45 & Is Dialed In For The Summer Bikini Season, Livvy Dunne Card Sets Record & MEAT!

Jessica Alba still has her fastball as she prepares to turn 45 later this month.

I need someone to step up, and I mean step up right now, to put us OVER 666 YouTube subscribers

Seriously, when I told my Google Gemini AI bot that I was now sitting at 666 subscribers on the account, the bot tried to play it off as if it's not that big of a deal that it's the number of the beast.

Then…I'm on my way to Costco last night after dropping off Screencaps the III at baseball and the local classic rock station played…"The Number of the Beast" from Iron Maiden. I about drove off the road. The hair on my arms stood at attention. I remember thinking, is this really happening right now?

The local classic rock station NEVER plays Iron Maiden…NEVER! Last night, the DJ, Grizzly Brown, bypassed the station's algorithm and played Maiden, I think, because of this week's Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame announcement. On the same day as the local classic rock station plays Iron Maiden for probably the first time in its history, I get stuck on 666 YouTube subscribers.

You're damn right I'm concerned over this collision of oddities. We've had two really bad nights of weather in a row. Tornadoes are on the way and here I am with 666 subs and Iron Maiden is on the local airwaves. I'm afraid to even get in a car right now. I'm afraid the 40-foot tree on our patio could come crashing though the house tonight when the weather turns wicked.

One of you has to get us to 667 subs and I mean do it right now.

While you're at it, you might want to watch the latest video where Dan Dakich and I yuck it up like a couple of old golf buddies.

https://www.youtube.com/@ScreencapswithJoeKinsey

Please help.

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On Dianna Russini

— Jase asked this before Dianna resigned from her job:

Do you think it's a smart strategy for Diana Russini to ignore this whole controversy, or should she address it? Her employer clearly doesn't care either way.

Kinsey:

I have issued my statement and I stand by this statement 100%.

For the life of me, I cannot figure out why Dianna's friends, who were allegedly on the girls' trip, wouldn't step up and tell the world that Dianna is completely innocent here and that they just happened to run into Vrabel's group at the couples' retreat.

Simple.

Dianna's statement attacked social media when she should've attacked her girlfriends for letting her take a bullet here. Shame on them.

Will Dianna Russini get another job in media?

Of course. She's friends with all the right people who control sports media dollars. The only thing working against Dianna at this point is her age. She's 43. She's aging out of the coolness part of her career and into that podcasting about whatever because some media outlet pays her to ramble on a podcast stage of life.

Her days of being an Insider® are done. Based on her age, she was about done anyway. Her role will now be passed down to a younger woman who will burst onto the scene with scoops handed to her by coaches, agents and front office employees.

That's just how this biz works.

Who are these five losers? I want Musk to start providing me names of people who vote in these polls so I can ban them for life

5% of the 100 people who voted here said they watched the WNBA Draft. I don't even know some of you at this point.

Travel ball memes continue to drive pop culture, and I'm here for it

Is this D3 coach being too much of a hardass or should the batter stop pimping a bomb?

Some athletes like to be coached hard while some athletes prefer to pimp home runs.

Where do you guys fall on this one? Is this being too hard on the hitter?

As I've mentioned, my high school coach scared the hell out of me, but he never raised his voice like this. He had a way of talking to players where at any minute your ass could be grabbed by the jersey and slammed up against a cinder block wall by a guy built like a fire hydrant who, in those days, would absolutely manhandle middle schoolers in his 6th grade science class.

I was at the tail end of the era where teachers could still grab a student by the neck.

So, that said, I would run through a brick wall for that coach and so would my teammates.

To me, this isn't too far. This appears to be an intrasquad game where the coach is laying ground rules. Pimp a home run that turns into a base hit off the wall and you're sitting. The coach just got around to saying that via several more words than my coach would've used.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail

What do I think of the ABS challenge system?

— Nick asks:

How do you like the ABS System in MLB so far? I think they should replace the home plate umps since we now have the technology.

Kinsey:

I love it. The umps are being held accountable. There's significant strategy involved and it makes for interesting 9th innings where teams can regain control if a game is taken out of their hands.

Rob Manfred might be the biggest fake baseball fan on the planet, but I have to give his front office credit for making modern changes to the sport to keep people engaged. I'm now watching more baseball than I've watched in the past 15 years.

I can sit down at 9 p.m. and watch the 9th inning of games. Some nights, I'll turn on the Reds at 9 and the post-game show is on.

Baseball is making all the right moves.

As for eliminating home plate umps, we're not there yet. Who's making calls at home plate? We still need that human element.

On retirees sticking their faces into phones and wasting away their retirements: Screencaps readers fight back

Here's the Wall Street Journal story that has Screencaps readers fired up.

https://www.wsj.com/tech/personal-tech/retirement-social-media-addiction-befe32b4

— Chris A. tells me:

I can't imagine a bigger waste of precious retirement time than going down the internet/social media rabbit hole all day, but to each his own. My annual retirement starts at the end of my company's tax season, which I hope will be mid-July, then tax season ramps up again in January. So I get to spend most of the nice time of the year away from work.

The retirement plan July-December is to work out in the morning, come home and clear emails and messages and scroll through my usual websites (including Screencaps), read the Wall Street Journal or a book over brunch, head out to explore the surrounding countryside by car, bike, hike or golf cart, then come back home in time to cook up dinner for me and the missus (who is still some years from retirement). There's also yard work and car stuff to do, and I will do that as long as I'm physically capable.

At some point I'll give up the company's tax return work and fully retire, but right now it's nice to have the steady income and not have to dip into Social Security or my 401(K) yet. I'll get back to you in December to tell you how the rest of this first year of semi-retirement worked out.

BTW, my company's email team has blocked access to Twitter and the 'gram, so most of the content in the daily Screencaps and other Outkick content is not visible. Sucks, but we had a ransomware attack in January 2025 that fortunately did not result in any ransom being paid, and I can't blame them for being super-cautious about what employees can consume while at work.

— Greg from Amarillo says:

Regarding retirement and getting caught up in the Doomscroll, it is very easy to do, and I do catch myself doing it occasionally.

BTW, is perusing Screencaps daily Doomscrolling??? Just kidding!

Being retired for just over a year now, I have found that having/finding something to do away from both the TV and the computer each day helps me both feel productive and avoid the scrolling, even if it's only for an hour or two. Weather may have a say in what you have in mind, but there is always, ALWAYS, something to do around the house or away from the house. Do it. You're not gonna miss anything, I promise. Remember all those things you were gonna do when you retired? Do Them. Just like having kids, if you wait for the "right" time, you never will.

Just say no to midget wrestling and WWE.

No, I didn't watch the WNBA draft. In the infamous words of the late, great, Doug Moe: "Who cares?"

And thank GOD March Madness is over. I personally can't stand basketball in any form. And that breeze you feel is Naismith spinning in his grave at what has become of his sport.

Anyway, that's about it from Amarillo.

Kinsey:

We do need a name for Screencaps scrolling. One of you should have a good idea on this one.

— Tom F. says you won't catch him doomscrolling:

I've been retired for almost 2 years and they have been some of the most productive, satisfying years of my life. A few thoughts:



-I try and catch up with Screencaps but often have to save them for future reading, depending on daily time commitments.



-Long ago I gave up on Facebook. It seemed like a huge waste of time watching friends/family show me what they had for breakfast or trying to prove their life was better than everyone else's. Good for you guys. I just don't care.



-Travel and experiences have filled up our time. We've been 'wintering' in Naples, FL and trying to work on the 'bucket list' of travel destinations that we could never accomplish while raising/educating a bunch of kids.



-We've been working out/moving/exercising almost every day. WAY easier without work and kid stuff.



-Cooking has now become fun vs. just life-sustaining. We've created some delicious, healthy meals and haven't felt obligated to share them with the rest of the social media world. No one cares about your chicken piccata! Stop posting about it!



I think the WSJ is just envious of us retirees. Let's see what they do with their life when they finally get here.

— Chris B. in Florida checks in:

I read that article yesterday and shook my head. The Yoders are longtime residents of San Francisco, living in one of those $3MM painted ladies for which they probably paid $100K thirty years ago. They’re the kind of people who want you to know that they’re lifetime subscribers to NPR and the NYT even though he worked for the Journal. Nobody who reads them takes them seriously, as you can see in the comments (here's a link).

https://www.wsj.com/tech/personal-tech/retirement-social-media-addiction-befe32b4?st=qYgegu&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

In short, no: we who are fortunate to be retired don’t spend all day scrolling social media. Five minutes for the increasingly empty Facebook, a half hour with Screencaps and other Outkick links, and a few other sites of interest are the regular diet. Even my 75-y-o neighbor reads the sorry local paper online now. I used to take the Journal on paper, for decades, but about 10 years ago it started showing up later and later and I went digital. Saved a few hundred bucks a year too.

— First-time emailer Jon in Iowa tells me:

Hi Joe. First time emailing you. Love Screencaps, Nightcaps and all of you at Outkick. I’m thinking this is pure garbage from WSJ. I’ve been retired 10 years and have zero social media accounts. Most of my friends either don’t or only use to keep up with kids and grandkids. None are doomscrolling. I will say that Outkick has allowed me to see some of the very funny things that are out there as well as some of the lovely scenery. So thanks for that.

I will admit I’m very fortunate. Golf is cheap in Iowa in summer. I winter in Arizona where golf is not cheap, but I’ve figured out ways to get reasonable rates. So I play a lot of golf with great guys in both places.

I also make sure to stay busy with the rest of life. Family, yard work, housework, volunteering and home maintenance alone can fill up your days.

I just don’t believe my generation is going down this hole. We grew up living outside. There weren’t many other distractions. No computers or cell phones. TV was 3 channels. Baseball and college football was on Saturday, NFL (and AFL for a few years I remember) was on Sunday. Watching all the sports that are on TV now is probably my biggest vice.

What I think I love most about you all there at Outkick is how you get it. Do hard things is what life is about.

Couple other things. Coaching Rec ball was one of most rewarding things I’ve ever done. My kids will never forget and let me know that. Also the other kids you coach will remember you forever.



I need to join the TNML. Been unofficially a member for long, long time. Have always mowed on Thursday because of course yard has to be well groomed for weekend when you do weekend things! I’ll send some stripes this summer.

Do you remember a couple of weeks ago when I said Nike needed to get into bed with Costco to move product instead of depending on their brick and mortar Nike stores?

Look what I saw last night after hearing that Iron Maiden song. It sure looks like Nike is about to become a Costco mainstay. This has to be humbling to the once-dominant brand.

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And that is it from the middle of America this morning. You can just sense the tension in the air from the spring weather. It's muggy. It's wet. The grass is popping, but with it comes danger of tornadoes.

Stay safe out there. Let's go have a great day.

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