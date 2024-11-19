Star Actor Responds To Speculation About Sequel To Legendary Facebook Movie

Jesse Eisenberg sounds very happy to do a sequel to "The Social Network."

The hit 2010 movie from Aaron Sorkin tells the story of the creation of Facebook, the legal battles that unfolded and its rise to dominate social media.

Eisenberg played founder Mark Zuckerberg, and it's almost certainly the most famous performance of his career.

The movie is unbelievably captivating. It's so good that I actually own it on DVD.

There's been chatter about a potential sequel from Sorkin. It's unclear whether it will actually happen, but Eisenberg sounds interested.

"I'm an actor here. We'll do any job that anybody offers us. If there's a car commercial for a Pinto, I'll show up on set. Will I be in that movie? Yeah, I'll be in anything. If you're making a home movie for a kid, I’ll be in the home movie," Eisenberg told E! News over the weekend when talking about potentially reprising his role.

Due to how great the original movie is, there's really no need in my mind for a sequel to the 2010 hit from Sorkin.

What could be accomplished? Will the film's legacy really improve? I doubt it. Sometimes, it's okay to let sleeping dogs lie.

It's been more than 14 years since "The Social Network" hit theaters. Let's not revisit it. Eisenberg being more than down is great, but it doesn't change the fact a sequel from Sorkin is completely unwanted and unnecessary.

Will it happen? That remains to be seen, but Eisenberg being down would certainly be a big boost. It just does nothing to convince me it's necessary. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.