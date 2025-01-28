Jerry Jones Reacts To Unhappy Cowboys Fans With Talk Of 'Smiles & Glory Holes'

Jerry Jones loves glory holes. Well, he loves talking about them anyway. He was back at it on Monday after hiring Brian Schottenheimer to be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

The franchise is coming off of a 7-10 season despite having their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott and their No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb locked up.

They didn’t make any big moves prior to last season, with Jones opting to run it back without going after free agents like Derrick Henry, who had a monster year for the Baltimore Ravens.

Dak got hurt again, Mike McCarthy was Mike McCarthy for another season, and the fans watched as two of their division rivals played in the NFC Championship game.

So this offseason, Jones is definitely going to right the ship, right?

Well, after deciding not to extend McCarthy, he let all the hot head coaching names go elsewhere and offered the job to Schottenheimer instead, the team's existing offensive coordinator.

Jerry Jones just can't help himself with the glory hole talk

Fans upset with the team failing to make any big free agency moves last offseason are just as unhappy with the team's decision to let the latest crop of up-and-coming head coaching candidates pass the franchise by this offseason.

What does Jerry Jones have to say about Cowboys fans who are mad at him? The 82-year-old is mad at himself too. He's also confident that he's the "best man to do something about it."

Oh and he also had this to say, "There’s a very low percentage of this that is smiles and glory holes. Very low percentage."

Smiles and glory holes? What in the world is this man talking about? Certainly, he's not talking about the glory holes that we're all thinking he's talking about.

There is apparently an old mining term that describes a glory hole as a 10- to 20- foot hole where prospectors hope to strike gold and become rich quickly. Shout out to Chris Long for that nugget.

That's probably what a man of Jones' age is referring to, which begs the question, why hasn’t someone pulled him aside and explained the other glory hole to him, if in fact he isn’t familiar with it.

Good luck Cowboys fans. One of these years will be your year again. Unfortunately, this year has a very low percentage of smiles and glory holes.