Jerry Glanville Pops Up On News Reacting To Venezuelan Illegal Who Posed As A Teen To Attend High School

In an even wilder twist to the story of the 24-year-old Venezuelan illegal who posed as a 16-year-old to attend an Ohio high school for over a year, Jerry Glanville, the NFL coaching legend has chimed in via an Ohio news outlet.

Glanville, yes, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who used to leave tickets at Will Call for Elvis, just happened to be walking around Perrysburg, Ohio when the local CBS affiliate's reporter was looking for people to interview.

What's Glanville, 83, doing in this small, suburban Toledo city that has been rocked by news of the Venezuelan national, Anthony Labrador Sierra, invading the school system posing as a minor?

Jerry's from here. He graduated three grades in front of Jim Leyland. This is his hometown and Jerry, a tax-paying citizen, wants answers.

"You just wonder what his final motive was. If you're a 24-year-old, why do you want to be going to high school unless it's something that you shouldn't be doing," Glanville told WTOL.

Great question, Jerry.

That's what all of us around here are wondering about this illegal who claims he's really a teen and went as far as joining the school's junior varsity soccer team and the swim team.

The Department of Homeland Security and local authorities say Labrador Sierra's visa expired in 2023. They report that's when Labrador Sierra approached Perrysburg schools claiming he was a homeless teen who had been trafficked.

One thing led to another and Labrador Sierra had a Temporary Protective Status document from the U.S. Immigration Department and used it to enter the Perrysburg school system.

Crazy, right?

"I’ve lived everywhere, and, man, Perrysburg is a special place," Glanville told the Toledo Blade newspaper in 2022.

As a Perrysburg resident and homeowner, I happen to agree, but, like Jerry, now it's time for answers on how this happened and who is to blame.

Coach, we're in this together. It's time to Make Perrysburg Great/Special Again.