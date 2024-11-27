'Jeopardy' Fans Are Tired Of Confusing Categories After 'Wicked' Plug Causes Backlash

As far as fans are concerned, Jeopardy! can knock it off with the confusing categories that include movie plugs. They don’t need them and they're costing contestants money.

A recent episode of the show featured a category for the new Wicked movie. It was introduced by the stars of the movie, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Then director Jon M. Chu read out the answer.

"Before I even directed Wicked, I could envision it up on the big screen," he said. "And now, we invite audiences to step inside the magical world of Oz to enjoy this type of nine-letter experience."

Contestant Paul Clauson buzzed in with "what is wonderful?" It's nine letters, and it ties in the title of the book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which spawned everything that has come after, including the new movie. That wasn’t the correct response.

The correct question to the answer was "what is immersive?"

Jeopardy! needs to get it together and stop creating confusion with plugs

Jeopardy! fans hated it, everything about it. They preferred Clauson's "what is wonderful?" response and let it be known that they're tired of the gimmick that results in confusing categories.

"I’m tired of these incredibly confusing categories just to plug something like a movie. Really unfair to the contestants who are not technically wrong," one fan reacted by saying, reports the NY Post.

Another said, "Is it just me or is that absolutely not pinned at all? What makes Paul’s guess of ‘wonderful’ (as in ‘wonderful wizard’) wrong?"

A couple other fans thought "cinematic" was the correct response. One added, "Would Cinematic have been accepted? I wasn’t entirely sure what they were aiming for."

The bottom line here is, fans want Jeopardy! to knock it off with the movie plugs. The fans don't like them and they're creating confusing categories.

In the end, it didn’t end up costing Clauson all that much. While he dropped well into the negative with the incorrect response, he ended up with $21,099 for the game which gave him a two-day total of $36,300.