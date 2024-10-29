Jeopardy! Fans Are Furious Over 'Sexist' Clue, But Is It Even Sexist?

Major DRAMA broke out during Monday night's episode of JEOPARDY! over what fans say is blatant sexism which has caused show host Ken Jennings to bend a knee.

During the Jeopardy! round, returning champion Will Wallace found himself picking clues from the "Complete The Rhyming Phrase" category when he came across a clue that has the woks completely triggered.

The clue was: "Men seldom make passes at…"

Uh, oh. It's 2024.

Heather over there on the right, a health program director from Binghamton, New York is wearing glasses.

You know how this ends.

This is exactly the tiny brain behavior that has resulted in the massive rise of OutKick where people can remember a time when Americans didn't get offended over such nonsense.

"Girls who wear glasses?" Wallace responds.

BINGO!

CORRECT!

Feminist (let me repeat that…FEMINIST!) poet Dorothy Parker is credited with coining the phrase in a 1926 poem titled "News Item."

Leave it to the Alex Trebek-less Jeopardy! to find a problem with the clue.

"A little problematic, sorry Heather," Jennings responded.

"Very," Wallace chimes in as he became a white knight for Heather.

According to TVInsider, which saw the clip, "The broadcast cut to show all three players, and Heather scoffed, looking uncomfortable and turning outward, chuckling along with the audience. It seemingly wasn’t lost on anyone on-stage that she was wearing glasses."

Do we really want to live in a world where Jeopardy! nerds are offended over clues written by feminists in the 1920s that they're taking literally in the 2020s?

This is absurd.

We're talking about the writings of a woman who has a long history with popular culture. The United States Postal Service put the woman on a stamp.

Don't even get me started on how men now have fetishes for women wearing glasses. More men than ever are making passes at women wearing glasses.

And it's not just men who are attracted to women wearing glasses, you fools.

In 2012 (hey, they don't do these studies very often), 87% of women said men who wear glasses are "sexy".

Somewhere, Alex Trebek cannot believe what's becoming of his show.