Jeopardy Contestant's Chicken Scratch Has Fans Asking For Changes

Is it beyond time for Jeopardy to enter the 21st Century and introduce digital Final Jeopardy answers instead of the chicken scratch turned in last night by a contestant?

Rishabh Wuppalapati, an undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania from Vernon Hills, Illinois, raised eyebrows when he had chicken scratch all over his answer to the clue: "2 schools in the Southeastern Conference are located in cities with this same name but in different states."

Listen to how Ken Jennings handles the situation:

Notice how fast Rishabh makes sure Ken knows his answer is "Columbia."

"He wrote down Fayetteville & changed it to Columbia and I can read every letter. That is correct," Jennings tells the audience.

I'l let you decide how many letters you can read on the screen.

And did the contestant actually write "Fayetteville" because it sure looks like "Faye" to me.

You make the call, is it time for changes to Jeopardy?

