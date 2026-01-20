Jennifer Welch Launches Nasty Attack On Minnesota Churchgoers, Calls Them 'White Nationalists'

Jennifer Welch and Jasmine Crockett are the best mouthpieces the LIBS could've ever deployed.

Pathetic LIB podcast industry plant Jennifer Welch is at it again.

Welch, an atheist, whose only claim to fame is that she once appeared on Bravo series, Sweet Home Oklahoma, is now a LIB podcaster who magically burst onto the scene and now interviews all the deepest-thinking LIBS like former CNN loser Don Lemon.

On Monday, these two sat down for an episode of Welch's "I've Had It," podcast to discuss the Minnesota Baptist church which was stormed by disgusting anti-ICE anarchists.

"That is one of those white evangelical churches that turn out to vote for Donald Trump – 80%+ of that sect of Christianity. These are the ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ folks," Welch told Lemon. "These are the people who feel like America is for Americans and American only. These are white nationalists. And the DOJ got their panties in a wad because these protesters went straight to them and addressed their hypocrisy."

It sure sounds like Welch is advising anti-ICE groups to continue invading houses of worship, if the anti-ICE thugs determine those praying don't meet their standards. Bold stance, LIBS.

We really want to go down the road of intimidation of people worshiping in churches? Just when you thought you'd heard it all from these nutjobs, they decide they're going to die on this hill.

This is what Welch stands for. This is what Lemon clearly stands for. This is what they're advocating.

Will Don Lemon be prosecuted for invading Minnesota church with anti-ICE mob?

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has hinted that Lemon, who is hiding behind a freedom of press alibi for his actions inside the Minnesota church, could be prosecuted.

"We’re absolutely investigating," Blanche said Monday on Will Cain's Fox News show. "Our civil rights expert has already sent units out. The attorney general’s office, FBI, DHS, is investigating this because what you saw — you saw the fear in the eyes of the members of that church. That fear should be extended to every single American that that’s happening in a city in this country, and we are investigating it aggressively."

Jennifer Welch's rhetoric continues to escalate

During a recent interview with The New Yorker, Welch explained how "we," which is believed to be the LIBS, "have to go after these MAGA men. One example would be Jesse Watters," Welch noted. "This man talks incessantly about masculinity … and that's a part of fascism, propelling this form of toxic masculinity."

Let the record reflect that over the course of five days, Welch beat on the "white nationalist" drum to describe churchgoers and dog whistled her nutjob fanatic followers to "go after" Fox News host Jesse Watters.

This sure sounds like an escalation by this bot.