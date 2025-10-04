Jennifer Love Hewitt Stuns Instagram Gen Xers With A New Redhead Look, Packers Waiting List & Flavortown

Plus: This has to be the greatest fall golf deal in the United States.

I'm back from what I'm calling the best fall golf deal in the United States

If someone can beat this golf deal, I'm all ears, but based on what I experienced Thursday and Friday in Bellaire, MI, I'm standing firm on my statement.

Myself and the text group — Diesel, Canoe Kirk & Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green — played 36 on Thursday and 18 on Friday.

Each round was $35 (total) based on the fall deal.

Thursday:

We left NW Ohio at 4 a.m. for a 9 a.m. tee time and made it with plenty of time to hit balls on the range.

• Cedar River, a Tom Weiskopf design that's a Top 50 course in Michigan

• Hawk's Eye, a top 15 public course in Michigan

Friday:

The Legend, designed by Arnold Palmer; the Michigan Open is played on this course

Lodging:

(One night) Two-bedroom Airbnb condo at Shanty Creek Resort — $300

Observations:

At this point in my life, I've played a bunch of golf in northern Michigan. I'm used to pretty cool settings. Cedar River and Hawk's Eye might've been the coolest environment and most fun I've had playing 36 holes in one day.

Add in the fall colors starting to pop and it felt out of body.

Add in the greens fees and it felt like we were stealing money.

Add in the happy hour prices, and it felt like being back at college even though we never even took up Cedar River on its end-of-season blowout prices.

Next year.

Final price: $224.75 pp (including the cost to rent a Chrysler Pacifica to travel in comfort instead of beating up our own vehicles)

Bonus observations:

It was 75 and sunny Thursday and 84 and sunny Friday. One could argue that it was the greatest stretch of October weather combined with fall golf prices in the history of northern Michigan golf.

How'd I play?

Thursday, I was out of my mind with an opening round, full integrity, count every shot, no breakfast balls, no relief against trees 93 at Cedar River (netted 73) followed by an afternoon 97 on Hawk's Eye (netted 72) that included a few drinks.

Friday, while feeling great going in, playing what I'd say is one of the hardest courses I've ever touched resulted in a 102 and probably at least a dozen lost golf balls.

The running joke was that Arnie set up that course to absolutely torture golfers. There were so many spots where I thought I was laying up only to have a ball roll off a cliff.

We'll be back, Arnie.

What happened to Screencaps on Thursday?

— Nick writes:

Where's our daily dose of sanity and Americana? It's 9:30 AM and nothing.

Please don't tell me you're grieving so deeply due to my Dodgers dumping on your Reds and ending their Cinderella finish.

I and my Screencaps bretheren anxiously await.

Kinsey:

I received similar messages Thursday.

SeanJo was just a little behind the normal 9 a.m. post time on Thursday, but, my teammate helped get the job done while I was out.

It was just a couple of days off, fellas. Believe it or not, we get five weeks of vacation at Fox. I still have somewhere around three weeks to use which probably won't happen, but I'm due to get some serious time off around Christmas after working like 20 straight days last year.

Tell me something great that happened to you this week

— Russ from Iowa writes:

Joe I have really enjoyed reading about your Reds making playoffs. It got me thinking about my childhood and my families love for baseball and rec slow and fast pitch softball.

As a 7 almost 8 year old kid in 1972 I was up late watching world series and saw live Carlton Fisk hit that homerun to win game 6 in 12th inning. So don't be afraid to let the boys stay up. You never know when a life-long memory will happen.

This got me thinking about watching my Dad and older brother play slow pitch softball. I was batboy graduated to keeping score book and one glories day at around 12 years old had to play a couple innings because they were short players in tournament.

The team sponsor was the Corner Tap so obviously after games the team went and supported them. I can't tell you how many Mountain Dews and bags of cashews I had. I would play pool for money what a ride for a kid.

One night I was probably about 12 and it was late Dad looked at me and asked if I could drive the truck home as he had a few too many that night. I said yes no problem everything was going great until we pulled into the farm and the kitchen lights were on and Mom saw me driving.

I went straight to bed and heard the lecture Dad got. It didn't do any good he didn't really change I just didn't get to drive any more. Unfortunately in 1978 I lost my Dad to cancer he was only 51.

The picture was of a ball from the 1978 memorial tournament held in his honor that year. Writing this email and thinking about all those good times was the best thing that happened to me this week. So I encourage everyone to go make some memories, stay up late, be safe just don't tell Mom unless she asks!

A report from the Grand Canyon as the government is closed

— Mike T. from Idaho is on the road:

Grand Canyon is open, saw your new RV in the parking lot.

Here's another RV that Mike T. spotted:

Giving Cracker Barrel another try while on the road to Florida

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY is on the move too:

Started our two day journey driving to Clearwater from Long Island.

Had to try Cracker Barrel (never have). Herschel still there but good was eh. Bought some fall swag though in the shop.

Virginia thru a rock into our windshield saying get out.

Today Savannah GA and Florida.

Sorry about your Reds. Dodgers timed their best play for the playoffs.

Kinsey:

I have to apologize to Scott for not taking him up on the Dodgers-Reds bet, but I'm not totally delusional to think my Reds stood a chance in that series.

Wednesday night, I watched the first half of the 1st inning and saw Sal Stewart punch one through the ride side to take a 2-0 lead. I turned off the TV right there and went to bed.

That was the lasting memory of a really good Reds season.

#####################

I hope all of you had a great week of life. It's the first weekend of October and it's going to be 86 degrees here under bright blue skies. Rivers are drying up. I haven't mowed in six weeks and the air conditioner is running.

Let's go have a great weekend.

Yes, I have a bunch of emails, including Port-o-Let behavior emails to publish. Hang tight.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :