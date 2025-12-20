Jennifer Love Hewitt Leaves Gen X Men Gasping For Air With Latest IG Content, Jake Paul's Jaw & BIG MEAT!

I stand by my statement

What the hell was that out of Oklahoma? Look, I want to believe that college athletes would have to be completely stupid to throw a game when the FBI has active investigations into illegal poker games and MLB guys ALLEGEDLY trying to rig bets.

But, at the end of the day, we're talking about college athletes. You can't entirely rule out what we watched last night. This stuff just doesn't happen.

It turns out he didn't even need the points. What an absolute disaster for the Sooners who still haven't won a College Football Playoff game.

You know what's even crazier? It's still not clear if Alabama is even good. They had 28 RUSHING YARDS. Alabama was outgained 360 yards to 260. Bama was 2 of 12 on 3rd down. Alabama ran 21 fewer plays than Oklahoma.

Shame on the Sooners.

— Tom T. is ready for the real bowl games to kick in:

I am just sitting here watching Western Michigan whip Kennesaw State, and I thought I would write a letter about bowl season. I LOVE IT!! I have a taken off a week or more to watch college bowl games since we were blessed with Thrifty Car Rental Bowl Week in the early 90’s.

Back then, the matchups were better, and it was an excuse to get together with the bros and day drink\watch football for a week. Now, the gambling is what makes it fun. I am not talking fan deuce… I am talking ESPN bowl pool.. $50 entry fee. This year we have 8 suckers (including myself). 49 total picks. Its going to be fun!!!

Kinsey:

I hear you, Tom T. I'm the same way right now. I spent all of Friday watching or listening to bowl games. Then, I was at the Honda dealer getting an oil change for Mrs. Screencaps' grocery-getter and I was watching the NC State game. Last night, obviously I was watching the game. Today, I have some stuff to do, but later, I'll be watching a couple of 1-AA teams play in the CFP.

Then, I'll be off part of New Year's week. I am ready to consume so much football over the next two weeks. I'm ready.

Texas high school football state championships

— Drew in Katy reports:

This is what you call consistent high school football under a great coach with tremendous local support.

"It was 49-0 before West Orange-Stark (12-4) scored three times late in the game . . . ." That was when Carthage began pulling their starters. The article says the rest.

I take note because I spent 3 of my high school years at this school . . . a long time ago. Proud of the Bulldogs!

My buddy Wes G. in Georgia has chimed in on the ¼ zip drama

— Wes G. writes:

CK is all wrong about the 1/4 zip. Here in East Central GA, it's low 40's in the morning and mid 60's in the afternoon. I will wear one every day from December until March, with additional layers as needed!

Kinsey:

Canoe Kirk just hates the elites in the town where I live. Then he takes it out on me. This is a pretty elite town. We have paved roads. Canoe Kirk lives on a gravel road because in Michigan, many residents would rather have a gravel road than pay taxes for a paved road.

— Jacob N. says:

I bet you can't even swim canoe Kirk.

— Voiceover Mike in California reps the Screencaps ¼ zip mafia:

Merry Christmas to the entire Screencaps/Outkick family.

I was out this morning with a friend, walking the back 9 at my local, explaining the ongoing debate about 1/4 zips. I was wearing mine (Disney Cruise) and he was actually wearing his from The Masters, he decided not to be in the picture. Neither of us has a problem with 1/4 zips, obviously.

Thanks for the best damn daily column in the country.

Thoughts on this week's ¼ zip drama

— Gen X Warren in Florida checks in:

Who knew 1/4-inch zips would bring out the passionate defenders, along with those who like to go after friends in text groups. That’s what makes Screencaps the best column in America!



I guess I’ve been wearing one for years, but it’s not as stylish. I have worn a Columbia-branded one since at least 2015, mostly at home and home office. Investigating some that readers have suggested kind of makes me feel my Gen X age (almost 50!!); what’s next, me looking at Hey Dudes and watching Murder She Wrote or Matlock after an early bird special dinner??



Malls: Some of the nicer malls in southeast Florida have gone to crap, but the one in Palm Beach Gardens is still around, it is very nice and worth the visit. Sears closed, but they may add a Dick’s. Lots of high-end stores going in, like the mall in Boca Raton. Too bad Tesla shut down their long-time store — something about rent, plus they opened a big one in West Palm Beach.



Also wanted to touch upon travel ball and travel cheer. I agree, make rec ball incredible again. I played rec ball growing up, soccer and baseball, and we even had local sponsors on our shirts in the 80s! My wife has a friend whose daughter does travel cheer in the Midwest (travel isn’t that bad and going through 3 states to compete is about a 2 hour drive from where they live).



But the one that got me was when I spoke with a friend and former co-worker recently. He’s older than me and could retire in about 8-10 years. His kids are about 15 years younger than me, but he remarried and has a 16 year old son. He told me he and his wife took time off work last week to fly from South Florida to Arizona for some kind of massive travel soccer thing. All these kids were out of school right before winter break. He was like, ‘So the college scouts could see my kid [and presumably other kids] play.’ That’s when it really sank in for me about the racket (and expense) that is travel ball. It all makes sense now, between the group rates at hotels, facility rentals and possible charges to watch their kids play, food, drinks, etc.



I told Mrs. Gen X Warren M, and she also was flabbergasted. I didn’t ask what they spent, but considering a recent trip for us for our anniversary (driving to southwest Florida) cost about $700 (dog boarding was a chunk of it), I have to assume it might have cost my buddy $2000 or more for three of them.



I also have to assume that if these kids were that good to get scholarships, the scouts would be going to them! I remember my high school in South Florida had a few excellent baseball players and it wasn’t unusual to hear about scouts going to practices and games. One guy I graduated with was in the MLB. Same is true for high schools around Florida with excellent football players.



I’ll wrap up by saying Seed to Table in North Naples, FL is worth the trip! Our final day was overcast and much colder than forecast, so we went there for lunch and a beer before jumping on I-75 and driving across Alligator Alley to I-95 to get home. Totally worth it and I urge all Screencappers visiting or living in Southwest Florida to check it out!



Merry Christmas to you and your family, Joe, and everyone in SC nation! And happy New Year!

Kinsey:

My only issue with Seed to Table is that it's so damn packed every single day of the week (in Feb-Mar when I've been there) around dinner time to the point where I'll never take my family in there ever again until the boys can just go order their own food.

The seating is an absolute mess, but that's because the place is a huge party and nobody wants to go home. I'm not blaming Alfie or Seed to Table management one bit. They built a juggernaut. My only issue is that they didn't build the place bigger. Like double the size. That second story could be tripled in size and they'd fill it.

Teenagers: What are they thinking?

— Rob in NC says:

I have four kids all in their 20’s, so I just went through two decades of what you are about to experience with your boys. Some of the crazy things they are going to do will simply stagger your mind. Someday you will look back, shake your head, and laugh. Always compliment and praise them when they do something right. It offsets the times you will need to show tough love. Too many parents don’t say "good job" or "proud of you". And a wise man once said "always tell your kids how much you love their mother".

I’m a big sweater vest guy. One day the wife of a very close friend said to me " life vests save lives, and sweater vest save you from meeting new girls".

Merry Christmas Joe. I enjoy reading Screencaps daily. Keep it going.

— Phil in Florida tells me:

Morning sir. I saw your story about your son and what teenagers are thinking, and it hit a spot with me, unfortunately I’ve been battling hopefully just a cold, and had to divert everything I had into just completing my 8 hours. Today I’m feeling better and was happy to see the teenager talk is still going.

I might bounce back and forth here, but by the end I think I’ll show the difference between my/our generation (I’m 39), the one before us, and the new current one. I work retail management, I have 2 crews.

Retired ladies that just want to keep busy who work the A.M. and teenagers who need gas money who work the P.M. Those ladies in the morning need no directions, get done what needs to be done, and best of all, their skin is so tough, I can trade verbal jabs with them like a friend that’s a sparring partner.

And these ladies have some haymakers! More than once my jaw has dropped and I’ve said "Carol I didn’t know you had that in you!" The teenagers, opposite end of the spectrum. They need finely detailed directions, their hand held, and will still only accomplish half of the job.

A common question in the morning is "What did the kids even do last night?" no matter who the closing manager is, we’re just herding cats at night. And their skin… made from cotton swabs. You can’t say anything to them, they’re so fragile, and they will complain full Karen when easily offended. Now back to my cold, I showed up to my shift cause I was raised that unless you’re dying, you go to work, and obey The Lombardi rule: Early is on time, on time is late, late is trouble.

I have epilepsy that acts up out of nowhere, I call it my exploding brain, and another manager has cancer. CANCER. A few weeks back, one of the teens called off his shift 6 hours beforehand… because of a headache. I looked at the other manager after she told me and said "Wait, my brain explodes, you have cancer, we’re here, but he has a headache 6 hours before his shift and is gonna shorthand the staff tonight?" These are our future leaders, it’s scary.

My grandpa drove a tank in The Battle of the Bulge as a young man. This kid can’t fold shirts for 4 hours cause his head hurt. I’m thankful everyday for beer. Hope everyone has a good one, keep up the great work, and until next time.

A Pincho bar in Cadiz, Spain

— Mike T. shares:

— Mike T. adds:

My favorite fishmongers in Cadiz, that’s mainly swordfish and tuna loins!

That is it for this Saturday. It's a basketball Saturday which means Mrs. Screencaps has hit me with at least 3-4 different times for games, but it's also picture day, so that means there are like 3-4 more times in my head that I'm trying to keep track of.

I'm not telling you guys anything you've never experienced in life. It's just one of those days. It's 8:50 and I have a 9:15 pickup to complete across town.

I gotta run. Have a great weekend. Stay safe out there. Don't bet more than you're willing to lose. I'll be back Monday morning.

