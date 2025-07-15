Jennifer Love Hewitt Gets Stuffed Into A Tight Dress For Movie Premiere, MLB Morons Strike Again & Rat Poison

Plus: This might be the best white guy dunk of all time

MLB screwed Brent Rooker out of a hit-off and it was typical MLB stupidity

I turned off the Home Run Derby the minute I heard that MLB was kicking Rooker out of the competition in favor of Cal Raleigh when it magically had Raleigh longest home run ball measured like a half-inch further than a Rooker ball.

It was .08 feet further, to be exact.

Let's go to a hit-off!

Actually, you won't go to a hit-off because MLB nerds have to be nerd jerkoffs. I didn't have a dog in the fight, but you have a chance to do some sort of wild tiebreaker and that's when the analytics assholes have to enter the chat.

That was enough Derby for me.

— Anthony writes:

A cool thing is happening tonight, Joe. It's the 2025 MLB Homerun Derby, but that's not the cool thing. My college teammate from 1994 (he a freshman, me a senior), Joe Caruso, after finishing his career in baseball, was a founding member of a youth baseball organization called East Coast Sox.

He is originally from Pennsylvania, but has operated out of the Memphis area post college. The East Coast Sox are a faith-based organization and have done real work in building fine young men through the years.

Anyway, fast forward, one of Joe's young players advanced beyond college, was selected in the MLB and is now with the Oakland Athletics, and is going to be in his first home run derby tonight. His name is Brent Rooker. Brent thinks so much of Joe that he called him and asked that Joe be his pitcher tonight at the derby. How cool would that be.

I am looking forward to the action tonight and seeing Joe on the field again, and I suspect the announcers will talk the story up in more detail this evening.

Kinsey:

I need Anthony to email me back to let me know how it feels to watch Rooker get knocked out by .08 inches.

I had only one guy tell me he's in charge of all the laundry in the house

Monday's topic on washing machines and men doing their own laundry brought out dozens and dozens of guys who raised their hands to declare they do their own laundry.

And then there was the one outlier: The guy who said he's in charge of all the laundry, including his wife's dirty clothes.

That would be Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green. He told the text group that his routine is to handle it all, including the three kids and his wife's clothes. He says that's about 5-10 hours of work per week.

Are traditional roles changing among the Millennials? Do you find yourself in a similar role as Millennial Chris B.?

Was there a trade-off? Does your wife handle the trash? Does she change the oil in the family vehicles? I want to hear how this works.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL WHICH ISN'T HARD TO FIND (IT'S ON MY TWITTER BIO)

Screencaps readers still love top-load laundry machines

So do it! Mrs. Screencaps and I had a choice to make like six years ago: Front-load or stick with the old trusty top-loader. We stuck with the cheap top loader and life has been fine.

— Wes writes:

Simple reason as to why a top-load washing machine is superior to a front-load. If the thing malfunctions during wash, you can open the door without spilling water all over your floor. Give me a top-load 10/10 times.

— Richard B. emails:

Richard in SC here...I've been doing my own laundry since 7th grade, when my mom informed me she was not going to wash my football stuff every day after practice.

We started school-based football in 7th grade, and the junior high teams shared equipment with the JV. This meant that if you were a bigger kid in Jr high, they likely didn't have enough gear for you. So, once I had to buy a new jersey, pants, girdle, etc, I wasn't going to lump it in with the 20+ year old nasty yellow-gray stuff for institutional washing. My mom respected my decision, but wasn't going to be conscripted by it, either. So, I started washing my football stuff, and then doing all my personal laundry shortly thereafter. I did it all in/through HS, college, grad school, and single life until I married in my 30s. At that point, you certainly know what you're doing/what you like in many areas of life, laundry included. My gainfully employed/professional wife offered to do it, and we even had a maid off and on for a while, but I just kept doing it because it always ended up exactly the way I wanted it.

We are definitely in the minority, I think, and I caused problems for at least one set of couple friends by talking about the fact that I did my own laundry at a dinner one night. It caused an issue with one of the couples, who ironically were very liberal/progressive in every other way, where the wife went home and told the husband his laundry pass was immediately revoked with extreme prejudice. Sorry, bud.

On another topic, Alyssa Milano is straight-up nasty...don't let the nostalgia blind you. We have a friend whose brother was a writer/producer in LA, and he dated AM for a while, even bringing her here to SC to visit once. My friend said she was incredibly rude, did not bathe/smelled terrible, and chain-smoked in their house the entire trip. Also, do not forget her begging for money on social media. Just Hollywood trash, IMO, and much better celebrity IG talent out there.

Finally, and not really a complaint, but do you and SeanJo, etc, read each other's columns? There's often a fair amount of re-posted IG girls, videos, etc. Most are repeat-worthy, but just curious.

Kinsey:

Apologies if there are repeat Instagram models. Typically, when I close my computer on Saturday mornings, I don't look at any content on OutKick until Monday morning.

As of Labor Day 2025, I will have worked six mornings per week for four years with a few days off here and there. Hang with us if you see some top-level IG reposted.

— NiteRider writes:

I used to complain that my wife didn't separate colours or use the proper temperature setting, so one day she got fed up and said do it yourself then, and I have ever since. Eventually I got the kids to take care of their own laundry, although like my wife, they throw whites in with everything else. My wife has since developed mobility issues, and because our laundry room is in the basement, it's still my job. And so are windows and bathrooms.

Alyssa Milano, really? I couldn't even look. She is so insufferable.

Kinsey:

Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer, NiteRider.

— Voiceover Mike shares his laundry routine:

Sometimes my wife does the laundry, sometimes I do it. If I need something, I'll take care of it. We usually fold together, during which she'll remind me of how important garment selection is. Shirts and pants first, underwear and socks can wait. If I start folding underwear and shirts are in the basket, she's kind enough to remind me, in a kind and loving way, of course.

— Homebrew Bill tells me:

Wanted to chime in on the laundry topic. My wife and I split duties week to week. My daughter does most of her own. As far as our machines, we bought our current top loader Maytag pair when we bought our first home in 2007. Still going strong. A friend of mine does appliance repair and he's always said the top loader washers are a lot more reliable and easier to repair if needed. We've been lucky thus far. I know my mom's Maytag pair is probably 30+ years old.

— Joe S.A. knows laundry:

I have done my own laundry since I was about 10 years old. I grew up in a large family, 5 kids and I have 4 sisters, and we were on our own for washing clothes. I have been ever since.

My wife does all the other laundry and since we have no kids it’s fairly easy. We had a front loader in a stack and we loved it but when we bought our house in 2019 it had a new set of HE washer and dryer and the washer is a top loader.

My wife, at 4’ 11", hates the top loader but, like me, she’s too cheap to buy a new front loader when we have a perfectly good top loader. I know she prays for its demise. Keep up the good work.

— Jamie in Houston has been doing his own laundry since one fateful night:

I've been doing my own laundry since 1980 - something. That started one

night when I came home from work soaked in Skydrol, a particularly nasty

aircraft hydraulic fluid.

I would usually leave my dirty uniforms in the garage so they could be washed separately, but on this night the better half scooped them up and tossed them in with her stuff. Not a good result. So now, even though I'm not getting dirty and grungy anymore, I do my own washing.



We have a top-loading Kenmore washer with a mechanical setting knob and

zero electronic crap. Work good, last long time.

Make Softball Great Again: It's Time To Deaden The Bats

I had no idea softball pitchers are no wearing a full set of catchers gear just to survive these mashers unloading frozen ropes at their heads.

Pizza recommendation for Mike T. in Idaho

— Daren R checks in:

Suggestion for Mike, my recipe for white pizza. Olive oil base, lotso garlic (Italian heritage), dried Italian spices, Parmesan cheese, pizza cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Simple, healthy, and really tasty.

Too soon?

— Mike S. adds:

I did a double take then thought, damn! This could be a Guinness World Record for earliest Christmas decorations on Screen Caps?

Kinsey:

We went to At Home on Saturday to shop for some patio stuff and 90% of it was gone. All the Halloween stuff was up and shoppers were buying a ton of it.

Congrats to those who own the 2016 Masters gnomes

The prices are starting to get ridiculous, but, as the owner of a 2024 Masters gnome (the big one), I'm happy that collectors are going nuts over these things.

The 2024s are going for $300-$500.

Screencaps readers competed in the New Jersey State BBQ Championships

— Bear and the Philly Boys check in with a BBQ report:

I hope you are well. Recovering from a great weekend with the Philly boys. For the last 12 years our BBQ team participates in the New Jersey State BBQ Championships down in North Wildwood, NJ. We throw an epic party on Saturday then sleep out all night for the Sunday contest.

Cooking Chicken, Ribs, Pork Ribs and Brisket.

Plain and simple we stunk it up this weekend finishing 31st out of 62 teams.

We have had some previous glory but lately have not done well. If any of your readers are KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) members out there we would love some help. Here are a few pictures from the weekend.

Our shirts finished #1 with folks attending. Send me an address and your size and I will mail you one. Represent Swine & Cheese in Ohio while mowing the lawn on Thursday. Have a great one.

