Jennifer Coolidge Credits 'White Lotus' For Getting Her More Men Than 'American Pie'

Jennifer Coolidge enjoyed all the perks that came with playing Stifler's mom in the American Pie franchise. The role provided her with plenty of dating options over the years.

But as all good things do, this too has all but come to an end. The 63-year-old's days of being chased by men looking for a good time with the iconic MILF Jeanine Stifler are almost completely behind her.

That doesn’t mean all is lost. Coolidge told The Sunday Times that her role as Tanya McQuoid in HBO's The White Lotus, which lasted 13 episodes and earned her two Emmy Awards, gets her plenty of action these days.

"Even though I play a complete weirdo in White Lotus, cute guys come up to me," reports Entertainment Weekly.

"This is far better than American Pie because people were really sad about Tanya falling off a boat. These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game!"

Jennifer Coolidge is getting more attention these days from guys for her role in The White Lotus than she is for American Pie

Coolidge acknowledged the great run she had from her American Pie fame, but admitted that it's, for the most part, now in the past. Guys these days are into her weirdo role from The White Lotus.

"Look, I got a lot of benefits out of Stifler's Mom - believe me.... They might be over now, but once in a while you still get a Stifler’s mom thing," she admitted.

Her award-winning role helped to breathe some new life into her career and her dating life. She couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.

The veteran actress' role as Tanya McQuoid came to an unfortunate end in the season 2 finale when she died after falling off of a yacht.

Don’t worry, Coolidge has been plenty busy, not only keeping up with all the men from her "upped game," but with her acting career. She's got three upcoming projects, according to her IMDB, including A Minecraft Movie and Legally Blonde 3.

With any luck, the attention she's receiving from all the cute guys thanks to The White Lotus will take her right into her 70s.