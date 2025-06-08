Better late than never for Jennie Garth to get in the underwear modeling game.

Better late than never? Or never say never? Whichever is the way we got here, we got here. Actress turned podcaster Jennie Garth is finally modeling underwear.

At 53, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star took a break from pushing her fashion line on QVC to do her first underwear photo shoot for a ThirdLove campaign.

Now if you didn’t think there was more to this than selling underwear, you're crazy. Of course there is. This is a first for Jennie, but she's out providing support for all the women out there.

"I never thought I’d be doing my first underwear shoot at 53… but here we are! And I’ve never felt more confident, or comfortable in my skin," she wrote on Instagram.



"I’m proud to be part of this moment—not just because it’s a first for me, but because it’s with a brand that genuinely supports women through every phase of life, including menopause."

Jennie Garth's first underwear photo shoot isn’t just a first for her, it includes a world's first too

Look at that. Jennie is looking out for the ladies. It's her first underwear photo shoot and a first for the entire world. This underwear is "the world’s first temperature-regulating collection."

How, you ask? Natural volcanic minerals, of course.

Call me a sucker if you want, but I'm sold. I saw the former 90210 star out of nowhere doing a photo shoot in her underwear in her 50s and said there has to be more to this and there is.

I don’t know about you, but I want to see more.

What else can Jennie Garth accomplish through the power of what, on the surface to the untrained eye, appears to be nothing more than an underwear photo shoot?

Shame on those who thought this was nothing more than the actress showing off how hot she still is in her 50s. You obviously don't get it.