Jenna Bush Hager Says A Sunburn From A Visit To A Topless Beach Left Her With Green Boobs

Jenna Bush Hager wants others to learn from her boobs out at a topless beach mistake.

Somehow, Jenna Bush Hager has managed to make it this long without sharing a story of a visit to a topless beach that left her with green boobs. It's quite an accomplishment.

For those unaware, the Today with Jenna & Friends co-host is a bit of an oversharer. She once let it be known that she loves going commando. And not in a "it's date night" kind of way either. We're talking, she never wears underwear.

The topless beach story made its arrival on Tuesday morning. This one dates back to a beach trip to Spain she took in high school, as one does.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Jenna's story of the sunburning of her boobs on the topless beach during that fateful trip is meant to be a lesson for those not wanting to apply sunscreen this summer.

If you unleash your boobs, which one can presume don't see a lot of the sun on a normal basis, and don’t protect them, then you could end up with green boobs.

Where would we be as a people without these stories from Jenna Bush Hager?

"I once went to a topless beach in Spain in high school," the 43-year-old told her guest co-host Leslie Bibb, who added, reports People, "Well, that’s when your boobs look the best!"

First, Leslie, how dare you? Second, Jenna is in the middle of an important story about the benefits of sunscreen. Do you mind?

"Yes, but I will say, if you get burned, it’s not pretty," Jenna continued. "And they may have turned green. The opposite of the color wheel!"

The once carefree topless beach boob burner is much more careful these days. She doesn’t want a repeat performance of what she labeled a "gross" experience.

Her days of topless trips to the beach in Spain are behind her. She's much more careful with her skin; she covers up, and has regular skin checks.

Thank you for this cautionary tale, Jenna Bush Hager. You can’t hit a topless beach in Spain and whip the girls out without sunscreen. Knowledge really is power.