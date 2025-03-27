Jenna Berman Is Fully Prepared For Bikini Season, Brittney Palmer Checks In & Stephen A. Responds To LeBron

Opening Day has arrived, and it's time to gear up for another year of disappointment

The first order of business on this fine Thursday is the amount of email in my inbox. I mentioned it being a light day on Wednesday and you guys stepped up big time.

So what we lacked in emails yesterday we're more than going to make up for today. In fact, I'm holding a few back for Friday should there be a dip as we head into the busy weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it's going to be wall-to-wall college basketball as we blow through the Sweet 16 over the next two days, then take out the Elite Eight on Saturday and Sunday.

I don’t want to root for John Calipari, but I'm kind of hoping that 10-seed Arkansas (sorry Charles) makes it at least into the weekend games. Let's take out some of these overconfident higher seeds and get an upset or two.

Let's not forget that before tip off tonight we have MLB Opening Day games this afternoon to help get the day going. The Yankees are playing, and I will be tuning in.

I have to get the taste of them completely forgetting how to play the game of baseball in the World Series out of my mouth.

Then I'll slowly start buying into them having another shot, despite the injuries and everything else, and then more than likely watch as another season ends in disappointment. In a lot of ways, it reminds me of my childhood, although those Yankees teams never really had a shot.

The only thing that helped ease losing the World Series last season a little was the fact that Shohei Ohtani did next to nothing. He hit like .100 or something with a couple of hits.

Anyway, back to Opening Day. It's here, and before you know it we'll be falling asleep on our couches watching a game after spending the day out at the pool.

Best of luck to your team. I hope for your sake they’re one of the ones that actually tries to field a winner every season and not simply in it to make money.

Have you seen the self-chilling can?

This thing could be a game-changer. The self-chilling "Cool Can" cools drinks like beer and others down with the push of a button.

A bunch of science takes place inside the can and the outside of the can gets cold within a few seconds. It can take up to 10 minutes, depending on the starting temperature of the liquid, to cool the contents down.

But after that, the can can stay cold for up to 45 minutes. It's not perfect, but it's heading in the right direction. Who doesn’t want cold beer with the push of a button that stays cold for up to 45 minutes?

Finally, someone is putting science to good use.

Here's a reminder that piñatas are always a good idea

Tournament Ads

- Tim B writes:

SeanJo,

I have a big problem with the Capitol One March Madness ads, you know the ones with all the Celebs. I have never thought any of them are funny or entertaining. I like Barkley and Samuel L. but don't really care about the rest of them. I just thought the first ads were not great, and I think the latest ones have jumped the shark. I have not seen any other reactions to these ads, so it may just be a personal problem. I'm interested in what others think.

Thanks for filling in for Joe, you are appreciated!

SeanJo

I'm with you on the ads. For the most part, I try to tune them out and if I can switch to another game, I definitely will.

Check out: What Would Be The Aftermath of a Nuclear Attack in Minnesota?

- Kirk B writes:

This Article comes from the American Hating Communist Socialist Marxist Stalinist DemonicRat Liberal Politburo Party Member NEWSWEEK - https://squatchrocks.com/ixp/150/p/the-devastating-results-if-minnesota-suffered-a-nuclear-attack/

Spreading Fearmongering Soviet Style False & Dangerous Disinformation

Calls Em As I See Em

SeanJo

Hey Kirk, thanks for reaching out. Getting into the devastating results of a nuclear attack on Minnesota is something.

If you want to get people who are susceptible to these kinds of stories paranoid, this is how you do it.

Colorado Legislators behaving badly

- Jeff B from Colorado writes:

Hi, Sean:

It's not just the one legislator you mentioned in Wednesday's column... Several have been spotted playing games, surfing Face Book, and watching TikTok videos:

They're an embarrassment.

Best,

Jeff B

Colorado

SeanJo

Thanks for sending this in Jeff. Unfortunately, this is exactly how I picture a lot of the government functioning.

They're coloring with apps, playing games, scrolling on social media. You know serving the public or whatever they claim to be doing all day.

Chantel Zales

- BL writes:

I think she'd give anyone a run for their money on racks after dark.

You're doing a hell of a job.

SeanJo

Thanks for the suggestion and the words of encouragement. I let the people decide and Ms Zales made her RAD debut last night.

This and That

- Gen X Warren M. writes:

Hey SeanJoe,

Great work so far this week as Joe vacations. I wanted to talk a little bit about college basketball. Whenever I think of it, I always think of the state of North Carolina, Kentucky, and Kansas is being the bigpower houses. But obviously there are legendary men’s basketball teams from all over the country.

I also wanted to see who your favorite College basketball team is. Or do you have any that you root for in North Carolina? My sister‘s nephew goes to North Carolina State, so obviously he roots against all other NC colleges. Also wanted to see who everyone in Screencaps Nation roots for.

Since I graduated from Florida Atlantic University, I’m a big FAU guy. We got very lucky with Dusty May and the players back in 2023 and 2024. Wish it could’ve kept going, but with that much success, it’s not a surprise that Dusty went to Michigan. And don’t forget that FAU was the only college willing to give Lane Kiffin a chance to coach again. We’re up to our third coach since Lane went to Ole Miss, so here’s hoping three’s a charm.



Take care!

SeanJo

Thanks for reaching out Gen X Warren. I don’t really have a college basketball team. When I was younger and living in Northern Virginia, I followed Georgetown.

I wasn’t necessarily a fan, but they got a lot of TV time in the area. When I moved to North Carolina, I had to choose between Duke and UNC and I went with the Tarheels. Again, I follow them, but I'm not a diehard fan.

Basketball in general, over the years, has become a sport I watch less and less of. Of course, during March and then, depending on the match-up in the NBA playoffs, I'll tune in. So long story short, I want Duke to lose.

No Fun League

- Keith K writes:

Good morning Sean,

The NFL has slowly fallen to the levels it has since Brady came in and started bitching everytime a defender got close enough to breath on him. They have made it glitzy to only throw the ball smash mouth is out. Riggins, Campbell and the power backs would be nothing more than an afterthought at this point. It's very much like the NBA going all 3s and MLB going all Ks and HRs

Have a great week!

SeanJo

Keith, I love the get off my lawn energy in this email. I couldn’t agree more. The softening up of sports is tough to watch.

I want big hits in football, collisions at second base and home in baseball, and skilled big men bullying opponents in the paint.

Fired up the grill

- Mike L writes:

Meant to share this yesterday actually, and then saw how you were light on emails. Your inbox is probably flooded at this point.

Fired up the grill for the first time this year, which being in OC we really don't have an off season, just being lazy. Paired these with some red potatoes baked in the oven. On the wagon for Lent, otherwise there'd be a bottle of amber liquid next to those.

Thanks

SeanJo

The inbox got hit pretty hard after Screencaps dropped, but I'm always looking for meat on the grill content. Thanks for sending this in.

I'm with you on being lazy. It looks great. Keep the grill content coming in.

----------

That's it. As I mentioned, I've got a few more emails I'm holding onto, but keep them coming. We've got two more days of Joe's vacation to get through before we pick up with our regularly scheduled Sunday Screencaps.

I have to run and get to work on this week's True Romance. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

