Jenna Berman Battles A Florida Cold Front In Her Bikini, Terann Hilow Is Feeling Festive & The Grills Are Hot

Butterball responds to allegations that workers sexually abused and tortured turkeys

I could start today off by talking about MACtion, basketball, the College Football Playoff rankings, or Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner agreeing to a five-year, $182 million contract with the World Series champion Dodgers.

I could, but given that it's Thanksgiving eve, I'm not going to. I'm going to instead take a look at a controversy involving Butterball turkeys that's gotten some attention leading up to Thanksgiving.

There were claims floating around that Butterball turkeys had been recalled or that they should be boycotted after a video resurfaced allegedly showing workers sexually abusing and torturing turkeys.

The footage, which is almost 20 years old, was released by PETA. It allegedly shows the abuse of turkeys at one of the company's plants in Ozark, Arkansas by workers.

PETA is obviously attempting to keep people from eating turkey, but that's never going to happen. Especially not by pulling up video from a couple of decades ago.

Butterball released a statement on the matter and if PETA was attempting to have fewer turkeys sold by the only turkey company in the US to be American Humane certified, then mission accomplished?

"We are aware of a video from nearly 20 years ago, which is being re-shared across social media," a spokesperson said, reports NY Post.

"This video is not current and was taken prior to Butterball becoming a private company and prior to our engagement and certification through American Humane. Animal care and well-being is central to who we are as a company, and we are committed to the ethical and responsible care of our flocks."

The spokesperson continued, "That means we have yearly audits conducted by a third party to ensure compliance with our 200+ science-based standards of best practice for care of turkeys, well exceeding industry best practices. We are proud of this designation that no other turkey company can claim and have a zero-tolerance policy for animal mistreatment."

Well done PETA. Those who passed up on a Butterball turkey for another - because if they were getting a turkey they still got a turkey - have more than likely gotten one that isn't from the only company in the US to be American Humane certified. I assume that's a certification that is supported by the animal rights group.

Happy Thanksgiving!

FAU Football Sucks

- Gen X Warren M. writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Great work today after being called up from the bullpen by Joe.

I saw your comments on Penn State and Ohio State, and this is gonna be a little random and off-topic, but I am an alumni of Florida Atlantic University, and the football program hasn’t been the same since Lane Kiffin left in 2019. Heck it was terrible before he got there. But at least the late, great Howard Schnellenberger had a great run after founding, developing and coaching the team for years. Both Willie Taggert and Tom Herman were terrible options. We’ll see if FAU hires Ray Lewis or not (great reporting by OutKick’s Trey Wallace).

Our men’s basketball team was elite, making it to the 2023 Final Four. But following a first round loss during this year’s March Madness, the coach and players made a B-line for the exits, except one player. I’m hoping Coach John Jakus continues the winning.

Happy Thanksgiving!

SeanJo

I appreciate the support. My goal every time out is to have a solid outing and keep runs off the board until Joe returns.

Ray Lewis would be a killer hire for FAU - get ready for those jokes nonstop if it happens. Happy Thanksgiving to you as well.

Grill

- Indy Daryl writes:

Sean!

Glad to have you have responded to the call from the bullpen. I would have never known about lickable KFC wrapping paper and gosh that was just fantastic.

As a broncos fan (born and raised in Denver) I couldn’t be happier about the start of the Payton / Nix era. Not gonna lie, the draft was suspect, but gosh it looks good now.

And finally, since it’s 6pm here in Indy that means I am grilling in the dark! Bringing together my two great passions, grilling and camping gear, here I am grilling by headlamp. Hope you have a great Thanksgiving!!

SeanJo

Bringing you the hard-hitting lickable wrapping paper stories is why I wake up every morning and tighten up the sweatpants. I'm glad you enjoyed it.

I'm a huge fan of the dedication to the grill as well. As a Panthers fan I'll forever hate Sean Payton, but all that son of a bitch does is win. The Broncos are in good hands for now.

Mackenzie vs. Spirinac

- Jeff M. in Texas writes:

Sean Jo,

I just read your blog about Paige Mackenzie coming after Paige Spirinac in the golf influencing world. In my opinion that little 20 something doesn't have a chance in hell of de-throning the world's #1. Yeah she's cute and has a pretty good swing but I don't ever see her toppling P.S. unless she can pull off a miracle or P.S. decides to retire some day. A day I don't look forward to. Keep up the good work and I hope you and yours and all Outkick readers have a great Thanksgiving!!

SeanJo

For those who missed it, I wrote about a new Paige possibly becoming the next Paige Spiranac one day. I'm with you on that, Jeff. A straight-up dethroning is unlikely.

She could, however, position herself nicely to step in should Paigeviews walk away. And look, as Joe pointed out, 2024 has been a down year by the numbers for her.

Is she doing too much away from golf? Is she going to crank the golf content back up? These are the questions we have to start asking ourselves when we see a Google Trends dip like that.

Thinking of Military Abroad

- John W writes:

Looking to make a young girls holiday.



My wife’s cousin who covers for our daughter at So Car tailgates has granddaughter whose dad is stationed in Okinawa



She is collecting postmarks on postcards for class. Would be great and show the reach of SC if readers could send from their state. Normal postage as APO (unless overseas - looking at you RipCurl ;-).



H Smith - c/o LTC W Smith

PSC 80 Box 22939

APO, AP 96367

SeanJo

Hey John, thanks for reaching out. I'm sure the Screencaps community will send a few her way.

Smoking and chilli

- Myron writes:

Sean.

Thanks for coming in from the bullpen and pitching shutout innings. I have enjoyed watching the smoking entries and wanted to add a few of my own. First is me starting a butt last weekend.. Living in the UP of Michigan our days are short this time of year. Second picture is from last year of smoking in the snow. The third is making chili on the smoker. I have seen a few saying it is time to stop smoking and to make a pot of chili. Smoked chili is better. Last is a picture of a butt, shotguns and eggs I did recently.

After 60 plus years following the Lions the last couple years have been sensational. To the young man wondering about going to the Cowboys game being 8 hours away I have never watched the Lions but have watched the Tigers and Packers and being there is worth the experience, win or lose.

SeanJo

Thanks for the support. Your dedication to smoking meats is incredible (I hope the pictures are in order, they downloaded all over the place).

Great advice on going to a game. I agree, it's something every fan should experience.

--------

That's it for today. I appreciate the support over the last couple of days. I'm always glad to help out and give Joe some much-needed days off when I'm called upon. The Screencaps community is awesome.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving. Joe will be back tomorrow, and I'll see everyone on Sunday. My outdoor Christmas decorations will be up by then. If yours are, or will be, feel free to send pictures my way.

The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

