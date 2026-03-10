Jena Sims Slips Into Players Championship Skirt & Shirt Combo As 5th Major Nears, Curtis Enis Is Back & Ric!

After years of being banned from PGA events, Jena Sims will be back at The Players Championship and she's already modeling clothes she might wear to the big event.

This is what makes the Screencaps community special and not easily replicable

You guys get it. You understand that if former Penn State legend and Bears 1st round draft pick Curtis Enis is reffing high school basketball games, I want to see it and others want to see it.

This was a fun one on Monday. People were genuinely excited to see this photo and to hear that Enis has found a passion that actually helps make sports better. We're constantly inundated with NFL guys becoming podcasters that the minute a guy becomes a high school ref, we're like, damn, that's really, really cool.

And respectable.

Remember, if you see something, say something. This is rocket fuel for this column.

Speaking of Curtis Enis, his son, Wes, is tearing up the American Athletic Conference for South Florida. There's a very good chance you're going to see Wes in the NCAA Tournament. Don't say I didn't warn you that it's a big month for the Enis family.

I have a hunch one of the big networks will be doing some segments on the family.

I couldn't have been the only one who loved the energy during Mexico-USA

Imagine what NBA commissioner Adam Silver must be thinking as he's watching Major League Baseball come up with the World Baseball Classic and dominating on a Monday night in March.

I'm actually proud of what MLB has accomplished with this event.

You'll never guess who was in the crowd last night to take in the energy. NBA guys! Kevin Durant!

Silver has to be sick to his stomach.

Screencaps readers react to $105 batting gloves

— Kevin in Naples, FL says:

I almost spit out my coffee when I saw your headline about the $105 batting glove. I played baseball for my high school team all 4 years. My dad always made sure my brother and I had good baseball gloves like Wilson A2000's.

That said, he would've scoffed at that batting glove price.

You ain't gonna hit any better with a $105 batting glove vs. raw dogging it with rubbing a little dirt on your hands. If you have a slow bat, the gloves won't make any difference. If you are worried about calluses and your hands cracking, pee on your hands like Moises Alou and Jorge Posada used to!!

These parents bankrupting their finances and ruining most of their weekends for travel ball are INSANE.

How do you handle the first week of March Madness?

— Jason DeM. tells me his plan:

Ever since high school in the early 90’s, I have skipped school or work to watch the Thursday/Friday games of the tournament. It is 100% must see TV. One of the only sporting events with major implications that take place outside of primetime and I love it.

There is a certain segment of Screencaps readership who can vividly remember this like it was yesterday:

How does the price at the pump fluctuate by the day based on world events?

— Chief Screencaps Economist Jared P. shares his opinion:

Bob K. asks a great question. The short answer is twofold. First, gas station owners will raise prices to reflect the cost of replacing future orders, not past orders. If a gas station owner continues to sell at the lower cost, there is an opportunity cost problem and there could be a liquidity problem of not having the money to purchase the higher-cost commodity. Here's a simple example:

Pump 'n Go purchased gas for $2.45 a gallon, making a $0.05 per gallon profit. Suppose they purchase 1,000 gallons and sell the same amount. The total cost is $2,450, the total revenue from selling the gas is $2,500, and the profit is $50.

However, suppose the next shipment will cost $3.50 a gallon. Now Pump 'n Go needs $3,500 to purchase the 1,000 gallon shipment. If the firm doesn't raise prices now, they will not have the money to purchase the next shipment (a liquidity concern). Additionally, even if there was no liquidity concern, selling at a price lower than the current market value means selling at a price below the fuel's replacement cost. Since the gasoline's replacement cost is higher, selling the gasoline for less than replacement cost means the station is selling an asset below its current economic value. This is an opportunity cost argument.

Granted this is a simple example, as gas stations may not need to purchase at spot prices (i.e., today's price) and may be able to pay over time (e.g., 30 days) rather than immediately, but it relays the basic problem.

The second basic reason is expectations of future prices paired with uncertainty. Wholesale prices are forward-looking and incorporate expectations about future supply disruptions and also include a risk premium. In this case, the supply picture is uncertain (e.g., how long will oil tankers not be able to move through the Strait of Hormuz) and the risk premium is higher because greater uncertainty increases the compensation traders require to bear the wider distribution of possible future prices. All of this is reflected immediately in wholesale prices, and the higher wholesale costs pass through to retail prices, depending on refining and other local market conditions.

I hope this helps.

— Anonymous, whose family operates convenience stores across the Southeast, writes:

Bob — good question, and you’re not alone in wondering about this. The way gasoline pricing works at the retail level is a little different than most people assume.

Convenience store operators are really the tail of the dog, not the head. The prices are largely determined upstream by the major oil companies, refiners, and fuel traders who set the price at the local rack (terminal) where retailers load their fuel.

A few key things to understand:

1. Retailers have very small storage relative to sales.

Most convenience stores only have 6,000–12,000 gallon tanks for regular E-10, and the premium and diesel tanks are usually smaller. A typical transport load is around 8,500 gallons, so a single delivery can represent most of a tank.

At a busy store, that fuel can turn over in a day or two.

2. The fuel in the ground doesn’t last long.

Even if the gas currently in the tank was purchased at a lower price, it will be sold through quickly. The next load coming in may already be much more expensive because the rack price moved.

3. Pricing has to reflect the replacement cost.

Retailers price fuel based on what it will cost to replace the next load, not just what they paid for the last one. If they waited until the cheap gas was gone before raising prices, they could end up selling the entire tank too cheaply and then not have enough cash flow to buy the next, higher-priced load.

4. The market moves daily — sometimes hourly.

Rack prices can move dramatically based on crude oil prices, refinery outages, pipeline issues, or geopolitical events as we are seeing. Retail stations have to ride that pricing wave up and down with the wholesale market.

5. Gasoline margins are actually very small.

Most convenience stores make only a few cents per gallon on fuel. The store itself — drinks, food, snacks, and other items inside — is where the better margins are.

In fact, store owners generally don’t like high gas prices either. If someone only has $10 in their pocket and gas is $2 per gallon, they might spend $2 on gas and still have $8 to spend inside the store. But if gas is $3 or $4 per gallon, that same customer has much less left to spend inside. Higher fuel prices often mean lower inside sales, which hurts the store overall.

So while it can look like a station is raising prices on gas they "already paid for," what they’re really doing is adjusting to the rapidly changing wholesale market so they can afford the next load of fuel.

It’s a confusing system if you’re not in the industry, but it’s a fair question to ask — and hopefully this helps explain what’s going on behind the scenes.

— Mike in W. Lafayette, IN keeps it simple:

One of the reasons for high prices at the pump today is they’re anticipating less oil coming in next week, month, etc. So the high price is just a signal saying ‘take only what you need now, because there won’t be as much to go around next week.’ It’s one of the reasons gas prices spike before a hurricane even hits, they know the rigs will be closed for a few days and the future supply will be disrupted. It helps reduce demand to match the reduction in supply. Love the column as always

Did Native American men limit the number of buddies they allowed into their circle?

— Pete in Golden, CO checks in on last week's newsletter topic:

I'm not sure where it read it, but it is said that a man is lucky to have two or three true friends in his lifetime. These would not be casual friends but would be true friends under any and all circumstances that happen in life.

The Indian chief, Ohiyesa, (Lakota Sioux) wrote: "The highest type of friendship is the relation of brother-friend or life-and-death friend. This bond is between man and man and is usually formed in yearly youth and can only be broken by death."

As I enter the final quarter of my life, I find Ohiyesa's words to ring true with me. I have had many friends over the course of my life but real, true friends that would stay with me through any event...I maybe have two.

So maybe it's not just today's men that have a limited number of friends in their lives. Maybe it's always been that way?

The Ts have landed in Volterra, Italy

— Mike T. spotted this beauty:

Roll bar and everything

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2026/03/07/3-5-2026-3-7-2026-modena-parma-and-bologna-italy/

The Ts also visited a U.S. cemetary in Florence, Italy:

What's it like to golf in St. George, Utah?

— Idaho Marty takes us to the courses:

The St. George golf trip is in the books. Super time had by all and the golf courses were fantastic and in great condition. We started at Black Desert Resort which is only about three years old. Very challenging as the whole course is laid out among black volcanic rocks; most fairways are not wide and are totally surrounded by the rocks which are a certain one-way trip for your ball. Memorable but a bit of frustration with the rocks.



You have to stay at Entrada to play there (or become a member). I’ve never seen anything like the incredible condition of this course; its fairways stripes would make the TNML proud and are better than most greens I see. Scenic, elevation changes, surprise holes so lots to like.



Sand Hollow has three holes on Golf Digest’s top 100 list and they deserve the accolades. These holes are carved into the red rock cliffs that drop a couple hundred feet. My son managed to ricochet his tee shot on #15 off the cliffs rising to the right that shot about 50 yards over to the center of the fairway. Sand Hollow wins the award for best tee box markers leaving no doubt for new comers where to hit from.



The Ledges was nice but not in the same league as the others. If you have three days to golf in St. George don’t miss our first three if you can get on (not sponsored; no golf course would ever do that the way I hit a ball). We went before high season starts so it was a bit easier to get tee times. Entrada had a pay for three nights and stay four night special as well. There’s also a Costco in St. George to stock up on man size steaks and beer. I’ve included some photos below but check out their websites for professional shots.

A true Florida dive bar

— Gen X Warren takes us inside for a visit:

Someone told me to check out the Inlet Harbour Lounge and Liquors in Riviera Beach and Singer Island, FL, because they had very rare and expensive bourbon. (Sadly I’ve gone from a sort of IPA Mafia member to a sort of Bourbon Bro.)



The liquor store was what you’d expect to see (like any average store), but my wife and I went into the lounge, and it was like walking into an 80s dive bar! Wood paneling, people smoking and drinking, bar and bathroom haven’t been updated since 1986. Smelled like smoke and mildew, perfect! Reminded me of my dad and his buddy going out on the buddy’s boat, with me tagging along, circa late 80s / early 90s, then after docking and cleaning the boat, going to a place like this. (I was a teenager.) And yet they have very very expensive Pappy and other rare bourbons. Fun option vs a fancy bourbon bar, and arguably cheaper!



Ps - Dudes ordering Old Fashioned’s in 2026, is the equivalent as dudes ordering IPAs in 2018. And I’m guilty of both…

That is it for this cloudy Tuesday. Last night, I got my team's baseball schedule. The first game is April 30, which means we better get our butts in gear. Baseball season for these rec kids will be here QUICK.

Other than analyzing that, it's time to buckle in for March Madness. Get those work laptops ready. I have four monitors in front of me. I'm set.

Let's go have a great day.

