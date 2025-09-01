Jena Sims Drops A Friendly Bikini Reminder That Summer Is Not Over

Golf WAG Jena Sims is standing strong for summer, reminding fans with bikini content that it’s not over.

Jena Sims is a mom, a bikini model, a golf WAG, a businesswoman, a Krispy Kreme connoisseur and a proud defender of summer. She fired off a friendly reminder of her stance on summer with her elite bikini content.

This is the extra motivation you were looking for in order to stand strong and not back down to those pushing fall on us. Summer's not over yet.

It would be easy to just go with it and pretend that it's fall, but nothing worth doing is easy. That's the true message behind Jena standing up for what is right and decent.

Thank you, Jena Sims, for standing up for summer and doing so with such a powerful message

Labor Day, for all intents and purposes, marks the end of summer vacations. School is back in session and many have already made their trip to the beach.

But that doesn’t mean that summer is over. It's not.

There are still a few more weeks left on the calendar. A few more weeks to rock those bikinis and keep those tans going.

If you're unsure of whether summer is over, and you're thinking about packing up the swimwear, but we haven’t yet reached the official last day of summer, September 22, remember what Jena would do.

Let's follow Jena's lead here. She's not giving up just because it's Labor Day and neither should we. They're going to have to rip summer out of our firm grasp this year.

I'm not letting go until fall has officially arrived. Thank you again Jena Sims for the friendly bikini reminder that summer is not over yet.