Jemele Hill's Lazy Michael B. Jordan Race-Bait Fails Upon A Quick Google Search

Jemele is bothered by a report saying actor Michael B. Jordan is 'demanding' a large payday to appear in the next 'Miami Vice' film.

Jemele Hill is bothered by a report saying actor Michael B. Jordan is "demanding" a large payday to appear in the next "Miami Vice" film.

"'Demand' is an interesting choice of words to describe what an A-list actor typically makes per film, especially after an Oscar," Hill posted on X, above a now-deleted post.

What is Hill implying? Based on her follow-up post, she believes such phrasing is not used for, wait for it, white actors.

"Interesting.. I don’t recall Tom Cruise, Leo, or Chalamet ever ‘demanding’ their salaries," a user commented on her post. She amplified the comment with the response, "Exactly."

Hmm.

Is it true? Do outlets use the word "demand" only when black actors request high salaries, but not when white actors like Tom Cruise do the same?

Upon review, the answer is no.

"Tom Cruise demands record $40 million salary for next Top Gun movie, studios in shock," says a Daily Times article.

"Tom Cruise Demanding 'Horrific' Sum For Top Gun 3," wrote Radar Online.

Vulture published a similar line about Bruce Willis: "Bruce Willis Demanded $1 Million a Day for Expendables 3."

Those damn facts, they so often get in the way of a good race-bait.

Authors use the word "demand" interchangeably with terms like "asks" and "wants" when covering actors, athletes, and musicians during negotiations.

A reporter may opt to use "demands" to dramatize the story, hoping it entices readers to click. The decision to use "demands" or not is unrelated to the race of the actor.

Of course, Hill would have known that had she done a few minutes of research. Instead, she used the moment to push a racial framing that does not hold up under basic scrutiny.

It's lazy. It's desperate.

Perhaps no one in modern media embodies the statement that the demand for racism vastly outstrips the supply more than Hill.

Hill's framing also shows she has so little respect for her followers that she assumes they will fall for such easily refutable claims.

Then again, anyone taking Jemele Hill seriously in 2026 is likely low IQ, easily manipulated, or suffering from an unhealthy disdain for white people.