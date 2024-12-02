Jeff Bezos' Fiancee Lauren Sanchez Torches Instagram In Catsuit

While Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos' ex-wife blows millions of dollars of her divorce money on causes near and dear to her heart, his fiancee is busy partying her ass off, hanging out with the Kardashians and torching Instagram.

Lauren Sanchez, who will turn 55 in a few weeks, understands how to play the social media game. She tosses up some charitable video, follows that up with an in-studio interview for Amazon Live, and then a "Fall photo dump" as a nice cherry on top of her recent activity.

She's grateful after all for "all the memories this season brought." Why wouldn’t she be? She apparently dressed up as Catwoman for Halloween. If that's not something to be grateful for, then I have no idea how these photo dumps are supposed to work.

The blue checkmarks were all over the comment section. They noticed what everyone else did, Sanchez rocking a catsuit.

But she didn’t just rock a catsuit, she cropped out her Batman to not take too much attention from her costume. It was a wise move on her part.

The comments flooded in on the post for "the hottest cat ever."

Lauren Sanchez brings the heat with a fall photo dump on Instagram

Now to be fair, Bezos was front and center in the first picture of Sanchez's fall dump. I mean, come on, how many shots of him does she have to include?

One picture of Bezos is one too many for some. I would never say such a thing, but some people would. I think the headlines focusing almost solely on the catsuit speak for themselves.

Lauren Sanchez decided to start the month of December off on the right foot. She's turning 55 later this month. She's marrying a billionaire at some point.

Why not toss out a photo dump with flames at the end of it? She has to test the water every now and again. Otherwise, what's the point of it all?

The money is nice. The vacations on a superyacht are incredible, but you need some "me" time. Some time to yourself where you get to torch Instagram in a catsuit. That's not too much to ask.