JD Vance Has Epic Reaction After Comedian Theo Von Drops Wild Joke: WATCH

It's the second interview the two have done together.

Theo Von had Vice President JD Vance cackling during a new interview.

Von is one of the most popular comedians in America. The man has a massive following, and it's because he's outrageously funny.

Von is one of the biggest names in comedy, and has also built a huge podcast. Vance appeared on "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von" during the campaign, and he returned to run it back.

JD Vance busts out laughing during interview with Theo Von.

Von dropped his new episode with Vance early Saturday morning, and one moment is legitimately laugh-out-loud funny.

Von was asking about the Vice President's residence being part of the United States Naval Observatory, and he dropped an all-time joke.

"In an observatory? Damn, I could be a peeping Tom... Bro, bring me in, dude. Dude, nobody will buy a new bra in that neighborhood without me knowing it. I swear to God, brother," Von joked.

Vance's appearance alone is worth watching the clip. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People also weighed in on social media with plenty of funny reactions.

It's great to see that Vance has an awesome sense of humor. Being a politician doesn't mean you have to be rigid and boring.

If President Donald Trump has taught us anything, it's that people love when leaders provide us a reason to laugh. While Vance wasn't the one making the joke – that's Von's job – he certainly didn't hold back with his laughter.

This might be the duo we never knew we needed.

What do you think of the exchange between Vance and Von? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.