Man Sends Stupid Tweet About J.D. Vance And Nazi Memorabilia, Gets Brutally Destroyed

An X user is getting absolutely roasted after sending a stupid tweet about J.D. Vance.

The Republican Vice President nominee has been all over the news as people find lanes to attack him as the election heats up. It's politics. It's going to happen. The claws were destined to come out as soon as Donald Trump tapped him as his running mate.

However, there are always some people who take things to a completely unjustified and downright stupid level. That's exactly what happened on X, and the reactions are glorious.

Man roasted for tweet about J.D. Vance and Nazi memorabilia.

X user @jacksotheracct, who claims to be a delegate for Kamala Harris in his bio, quote tweeted a 2021 tweet from Vance at a gun show that showed some Nazi swastikas on display on a table near a variety of pistols.

"hey… are those swastikas or am I seeing things," he tweeted. The tweet has been seen more than seven million times.

The implication is clear. The VP candidate is at a gun show with Nazi flags on a small display, and that's somehow sinister.

The reactions to this insanely stupid tweet were overwhelming and awesome. Check out some below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I can't believe anyone could be this stupid, but here we are. Odds are high that if you're an OutKick fan that you're probably also are a bit of a history buff and probably also like guns. I feel very safe in that assessment, judging from all of you who email me and the conversations we have about history and weapons.

For those of you who might not be familiar with gun shows or war trophies, seeing a Nazi swastika or war memorabilia is very common at gun shows.

Sometimes it's not even for sale. People just bring their family's historical items from war to show them off. It's a conversation starter at a minimum. It definitely doesn't mean you support Nazis or like the Nazi swastika. It simply means you like history, and are proud of whatever your family members brought back from war.

It was very common in WWII for American soldiers to bring back war trophies. The greatest one imaginable would be to secure a German pistol. However, bringing back a Nazi flag was also high on the list of what GIs wanted.

It was a sign of victory and after the brutality of WWII, the men who fought took great pride in their accomplishments. Look at the smiles in the photo below. I guarantee you that flag made its way back to America, and I'm sure the man's family is still telling his war story generations later.

There was a guy in my hometown growing up who had enough memorabilia from the war in Europe to start a legit museum if he wanted to. It was awesome and incredibly badass. Every piece had a unique story behind it. Checking it out didn't make anyone a Nazi sympathizer.

It just means you love history and take great pride in young American men pulverizing the Axis Powers.

If this is the best attack they have against Vance, then he's going to be just fine. Never apologize for loving history or for having war trophies passed down from generations. I certainly won't. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.