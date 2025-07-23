JD Vance Met By Mass Protest On Wealthy Island, And It Looks Exactly Like What You'd Expect: WATCH

JD Vance was met by protesters on the island of Nantucket.

Anti-JD Vance protesters look exactly like you'd expect, and that was on display Tuesday.

The Vice President flew out to Nantucket - one of the wealthiest locations in America with homes costing more than $30 million - for a fundraiser with donors.

It appears to have gone well. The New York Post reported he raised $3 million……the price of a small pool house on the Massachusetts island.

Vice President JD Vance hosted a successful fundraiser on Nantucket raising $3 million on Tuesday. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

JD Vance met by protesters on Nantucket.

What do rich white people do with a lot of free time on their hands? They apparently decide to protest the Vice President.

Close your eyes and picture what you think a bunch of bored boomers with homemade signs look like.

Now, open them.

It looks exactly like you expect. Enjoy the clown show below.

To be clear, I've never been to Nantucket. I'm fairly certain men from my working-class economic background get shot if we try to step foot on the island. My kind isn't welcome there, and after seeing this weak protest, I'm glad that's the case.

To be clear, I'm not against protesting at all. In fact, I'd much rather have lame protests like this one than people firebombing locations and torching cities to the ground.

Peaceful assembly and protesting are pillars of a free society, and we should all support it. However, having signs about kings and tyrants is comical.

If America truly had a tyrant, then this behavior would never be tolerated. You think this is allowed in Russia, North Korea, China or Iran?

Absolutely not, and that's because those countries actually have totalitarian leaders. You can like the sitting leadership of America or not, but you can't say with a straight face it's totalitarian.

JD Vance faced a lame protest on Nantucket when he was on the island for a fundraiser. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What do you think of the protest? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.