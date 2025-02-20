JD Vance Shares Critically Important Message For Young Men, Is 100% Correct: WATCH

Published|Updated

Vice President JD Vance shared a very important message for young men, and it's worth a few moments of your time.

Vance has been crushing it as VP, and he's proven to be a master communicator and a master at handling the woke media.

He's also rock solid when it comes to handing out advice, and that includes advice directed towards young adult men.

WATERFORD, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 24: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks during a campaign rally at the Elite Jet at Contact Aviation facility on October 24, 2024 in Waterford, Michigan. Vance and his running mate Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump continue rallying with people across the battleground swing state of Michigan ahead of the November 5 election.  (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

JD Vance shares great message for young men.

There seems to be an effort over the past several years to neuter males of the skills that make being a man important. Toughness, grit, having an edge, humor and aggression are just a few that come to mind.

Vance wants to see that change, and wants men to never feel bad for doing manly things.

"My message to young men is don't allow this broken culture to send you a message that you're a bad person because you're a man. Because you like to tell a joke. Because you like to have a beer with your friends or because you're competitive," Vance told people at CPAC Thursday.

You can watch his full comments below. They're 100% worth listening to, especially if you have sons.

Major credit to Vance for coming out and stating what should be obvious. Never apologize for being a dude. It's cool to be a guy. It's totally normal to spend time with friends, tell jokes you wouldn't want your mom to hear, to debate politics and engage in a little debauchery from time to time.

No matter what the woke mob says, it's 100% acceptable and should be encouraged. I used to run around as a kid shooting tin cans with rifles and other weapons pretending they were communist invaders. Yes, I might have watched "Red Dawn" too much, but the point is still the same.

Those are the qualities we should be molding in young men. We should be encouraging young men to embrace camaraderie, toughness and having a mindset that looks out for others. Instead, some people want to ruin your life if you tell an edgy joke. That BS has to come to an end. Now, there's a time and a place for everything, but overall, don't ever feel bad about being a dude. The world needs good men in it.

What do you think about Vance's advice? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I totally 100% agree with him!

