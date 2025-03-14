JD Vance Ruthlessly Booed By Liberals At Swanky Event, Hilarious Reactions Roll In

Vice President JD Vance received a very frosty reception Thursday night at the Kennedy Center.

The Kennedy Center is one of the most famous and historic event venues in Washington, D.C. It's a symbol of American prestige and art.

It was also put under the umbrella of President Trump's control once he returned to office with one goal:

Make it great again!

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: U.S. Vice President JD Vance received a frosty reception Thursday night at the Kennedy Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kennedy Center crowd boos JD Vance.

The VP attended a concert at the venue Thursday night with his wife Usha - a board member - and was met with thunderous boos from the crowd.

Way to keep it classy, D.C.!

You can check out the video from Andrew Roth below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in on X. People weren't impressed.

Am I surprised people at the Kennedy Center - a favorite of rich D.C. elitists - booed Vice President Vance? No.

More than 92% of the city voted for Kamala Harris in the election, and the city is full of the worst people you'll ever meet. They all live in a bubble and are so detached from reality that it's comical.

That's not me speculating. That's direct knowledge after being in this hellhole for nearly a decade. You will not find any part of the country with a higher rate of arrogant people than America's capital.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was booed at the Kennedy Center Thursday night. He was attending a concert with his wife Usha. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

At the same time, I don't think the people booing understand the optics. The fact a bunch of D.C. elitists booed Vance is like a drug for his base.

That's exactly what they want to see. He couldn't have scripted it better. This is a gift for Vance and his PR team.

They're popular with regular Americans and hated by the ruling class. That's a badge of honor. It's certainly not an insult.

US Vice President JD Vance received a cold reception at the Kennedy Center. (Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

I'm sure it didn't bother him one bit. I would have just smiled, waved and soaked it all up. Feed me the outrage! Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.