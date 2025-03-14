JD Vance Ruthlessly Booed By Liberals At Swanky Event, Hilarious Reactions Roll In

Vice President JD Vance received a very frosty reception Thursday night at the Kennedy Center.

The Kennedy Center is one of the most famous and historic event venues in Washington, D.C. It's a symbol of American prestige and art.

It was also put under the umbrella of President Trump's control once he returned to office with one goal:

Make it great again!

Kennedy Center crowd boos JD Vance.

The VP attended a concert at the venue Thursday night with his wife Usha - a board member - and was met with thunderous boos from the crowd.

Way to keep it classy, D.C.!

You can check out the video from Andrew Roth below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in on X. People weren't impressed.

Am I surprised people at the Kennedy Center - a favorite of rich D.C. elitists - booed Vice President Vance? No.

More than 92% of the city voted for Kamala Harris in the election, and the city is full of the worst people you'll ever meet. They all live in a bubble and are so detached from reality that it's comical.

That's not me speculating. That's direct knowledge after being in this hellhole for nearly a decade. You will not find any part of the country with a higher rate of arrogant people than America's capital.

At the same time, I don't think the people booing understand the optics. The fact a bunch of D.C. elitists booed Vance is like a drug for his base.

That's exactly what they want to see. He couldn't have scripted it better. This is a gift for Vance and his PR team.

They're popular with regular Americans and hated by the ruling class. That's a badge of honor. It's certainly not an insult.

I'm sure it didn't bother him one bit. I would have just smiled, waved and soaked it all up. Feed me the outrage! Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.